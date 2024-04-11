Eva Marcille Reveals How Her Divorce Caused Dramatic Weight Loss: 'I Found Myself Depressed'

Getty / ABC

Eva Marcille is opening up about her dramatic weight loss last year.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed she unintentionally lost weight due to the physical impact of her divorce from Michael Sterling.

Marcille recalled how she shared a photo of herself to Instagram in August, the same month her divorce was finalized, and reflected on her decision to deactivate her comments after she was criticized over her appearance. The image, below, appears to be the photo in question as her comments aren't visible.

When asked if she saw the comments before she disabled her comments sections, the model replied, "Oh absolutely. But where do you put them right? Where do you put the negative feelings, things that are not good? Where do you put them? You try to bury them down in your person."

Marcille admitted that she didn't expect the reaction, noting that she did not realize she appeared any "slimmer."

"I thought I looked cute!" she said with a laugh, before adding, "I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that's ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It's like a stomach flu -- you will be skinny afterward."

"For me, I lost weight just naturally going through life and I found myself depressed," she continued. "Before my divorce, through my divorce, trying to just navigate and rediscover: 'Who am I?'"

"I'm not the wife anymore," Marcille added. "I'm not someone's someone. I'm someone’s mom but if I took the mom away, if I took Madam away, if I took Top Model away, who's Eva? Who am I? And making sure that I prioritize knowing that character and building that character."

In March 2023, Marcille announced she had filed for divorce from Sterling after four years of marriage.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The former couple share sons Michael Jr., 5, and Maverick, 3. Marcielle also shares daughter Marley, 10, with ex Kevin McCall.