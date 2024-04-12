Woman Called 'Homewrecking Whore' by Coworker's Wife Over Lunch -- But Who's In the Wrong?

Getty

The woman took to Reddit to ask if she was the a-hole after her colleague's wife sent her a "scathing text" for ignoring this request.

A woman has taken to the Internet to ask for advice after being chewed out by coworker's wife.

The story, posted to an anonymous forum, saw the 23-year-old open up about her side-business at work and how it caused major drama between her, her colleague and his other half. The whole experience left OP (a.k.a. the "original poster") wondering whether she was in the wrong for her behavior, making it clear "there is no work wife/work husband BS going on," despite the wife's reaction.

Read on to see the full story and how Redditors reacted.

The Original AITA Post on Reddit

"AITA for continuing to make lunch for my coworker, even if his wife asked me not to?" the woman headlined her post, shared to the Am I the A-Hole subreddit.

"I(23F) have been working in the same place (warehousing) since I turned 18. It pays me well enough that I am actively saving to buy a house," she began. "For the last 4 years, I have been making extra money by making, and selling, lunches to some of my coworkers. My food tastes better than anything we can get close by, and is also cheaper."

"Now, I have to be very clear, these are coworkers, they are not friends, there is no work wife/work husband BS going on. I just sell them lunches, and we usually eat at the same time/place (break room)," OP then explained.

She then said that one of her colleagues, a 30-year-old man, has continued to buy sandwiches from her after getting married earlier this year, noting that she felt it was "normal" behavior as "most of my customers are also married."

Apparently, the man's wife thought otherwise.

"But earlier this week, I got a call from his wife, and she asked me (more like ordered me), to stop making her husband lunches. It was a weird conversation, but I just said that if she doesn't want him buying lunches from me, she should tell him to stop asking me himself," wrote OP, who clarified the woman likely got her number from his phone, as their colleagues have a group chat specifically for lunch orders.

"Then I said a terse goodbye. I also sent a text to my coworker, telling him what happened, and asking him to tell his wife to never contact me again. He was apologetic, and assured me that he will be talking with her," she continued.

According to OP, he didn't stop buying lunches from her, which led to the man's wife again reaching out -- this time sending her "a scathing text, calling me a homewrecking whore." OP said she didn't respond, blocked the woman, and forwarded her messages to her husband -- who was apparently apologetic, said he talked with his wife and still wanted to buy lunches from her.

"I said sure, money is money," wrote the woman, who said her own roommate then said she was being an a-hole in the situation, because she "could do without his $10 a day to help him save his marriage."

How Reddit Reacted

OP was almost unanimously labeled NTA, or Not the A-hole, by Reddit -- with a number of users pointed out the wife's insecurities.

"Your co-workers wife is unhinged. You aren't making her husband's lunch. You are selling food to anyone willing to buy it ... block her number and carry on. You're not doing anything wrong," read the most popular comment, which was liked by nearly 8K people.

"This is a business relationship. The wife seems unbalanced. That said I'm really wondering just how good these lunches are!" wrote someone else, before OP responded, "nothing that out there. It's just much better than anything we can get around here. Also, freshly cooked. I have to wake up earlier to make them fresh, and it's appreciated."

Someone else wondered whether the wife would be "calling every restaurant/cafe this man visits, to tell them to stop serving him" -- as they noted, "You are running a business, not trying to steal her man."

Another user said it's on the husband to decide to stop buying sandwiches from her if he wants to "save his marriage," addressing OP's roommate and adding, "That's not your job." In the comments, someone else pointed out, "Also $10 a day is $200 a month, $2400 a year. That's a decent chunk of change when you're trying to save up for a house."

While agreeing OP wasn't in the wrong, another person on Reddit suggested "having him as a customer might create more hassle for you then it benefits" at this point -- and said the woman should "consider rejecting his business ... at least until he can sort out whatever goes on at home."