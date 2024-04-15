Everyone's Afraid of Boston Rob In Deal or No Deal Island Sneak Peek (Exclusive Video)

NBC

"I see the way it's going," says Rob, after it becomes apparent his competitors don't "want to show their hand."

"Boston Rob" Mariano has his competitors sweating on Deal or No Deal Island.

The Survivor alum is one of the players battling it out for hidden suitcases on the Banker's private island on the competition series, hosted by Joe Manganiello -- and his presence in the game definitely has some of his costars shook.

In this sneak peek at tonight's new episode, Manganiello reveals the Banker "has added a dilemma" to the festivities ahead of the next challenge. The contestants are all given the chance to "sabotage" their competitors by putting more sand in their timers, delaying their start to the game.

While it may seem obvious for everyone to go after their toughest competition -- which many of them consider to be Rob -- strategy comes into play, throwing everything off.

"I wanted to go straight for Rob, but Rob's proven to be a super strong competitor all the way through. I knew if I went straight for Rob, he would come right back at me," said Amy in a confessional, before she decides to give her sand away to Aron. "I'm the smallest girl, he's the smallest guy," she explained of her reasoning.

Though Nick didn't hesitate before giving his sand to Rob, he was the only one in the group who did so -- despite everyone thinking it.

"I am floating between groups, so I am extremely nervous about who I'm going to choose to sabotage," explained Jordan in a confessional. "Nick goes before me, so immediately, I'm like, to double do Rob, would ruin and destroy my relationship with Aron and Rob. I'm like, what story can I come up with that makes sense for why I would go with somebody else."

She decided to give hers to Nick, who screwed her over in a previous challenge.

"Part of me was thinking, Yes, this is the perfect opportunity to go after Rob," Stephanie then said in her own confessional. "But on the other hand, I still am trying to be low-key about my vehement opposition to Rob, so I added it to Jordan's because I don't want to be perceived as a threat."

Rob, however, wasn't blind to what was going on -- telling Manganiello, "I see the way it's going, nobody wants to show their hand." Deciding he wasn't "going to be the first one" to give away his true strategy either, he gifted his sand to Amy.