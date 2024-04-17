Hannah Brown Had To Get Fiancé's Approval To Work with Ex Tyler Cameron (Exclusive Video)

Instagram / TooFab

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown had to get a signed permission slip from fiancé Adam Woolard to star in her ex Tyler Cameron's upcoming renovation series.

While speaking exclusively with TooFab for the release of Going Home With Tyler Cameron, the reality TV star said he was initially concerned about working with Brown again.

"I was a little worried about how we were going to work together, if it was going to be fun or if it was going to be tough. But we both were able to kind of bury our hatchet from the past and have fun together," he said of Brown, who helped with interior design during the show.

"She was amazing. She worked so hard. She brought a beautiful design to [the clients] Karen and Dan, and we executed it, and it came out incredible," the 31-year-old said of his ex's work. "She nailed it. She was so much fun. She's a pro. She's incredible."

In the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Brown turned down Cameron's proposal and got engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, she later called off the engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend while he was on the show. She is now engaged to internet personality Woolard.

When TooFab asked Cameron if he had to get the seal of approval from Woolard to appear on Going Home With Tyler Cameron, he said he left it up to Brown.

"I let her handle that one. But I think she did get a... What do they call it? What are they, parent notes? Whatever. I don't know... Approval," Cameron said while laughing.

Luckily Woolard gave the all clear because the pair worked seamlessly together. Brown helped switch client Karen -- who happened to be a big Bachelorette fan -- and Dan's pilates studio into a reading nook.

Brown wasn't the only ex Cameron encountered during his renovation journey in Florida, either. The audience will take a trip down memory lane with the reaiity star and meet the first girl who broke his heart -- Chelsea Gallant.

However, it seemed evident there was unfinished business between the pair with some clear sexual tension as Cameron tried to teach her a few tricks of the trade. Now the question is, will Cameron end up with his Jupiter high school sweetheart?

"You know, I was like, there could be an old spark here. But then I got to deal with her for a long time more in the renovation," Cameron recalled. "I was like, yeah, you know, we're good as friends. We're good as friends, I think we had enough of each other by the end of it. But now we're great again, of course," he said.

As the audience watches Cameron follow his dreams of starting his own home renovation company, picking up clients throughout Jupiter, they will also see him renovate his childhood home -- a dream his late mother Andrea Cameron had before she suddenly passed away.

"It was hard. I think for me, trying to move everything out of my mom's house when we started renovations was tough because it's like you're getting rid of furniture, you get rid of her clothes, like, you're getting rid of the last pieces of her almost, you know? So, that was difficult," Cameron recalled to TooFab.

Andrea died in February 2020 at the age of 55 after being admitted to the hospital for what turned out to be a brain aneurysm.

"I mean, I remember when I first moved back home. It was like six months, and I wouldn't even go into a room," he added. "And so, to be back to spearhead that project, to do it and make it special the way we did, I think, is truly something that I'll cherish forever."

It also became a family affair when Cameron called upon the help of his Dad, Jeff and two brothers, Austin and Ryan, to help with the project.

"And now it's a special home that my brothers and I will always have. When my mom had it, it was a home. When I took over, it became a wrecking ball. And now we've built it back to being a beautiful home."