Hannah Gosselin Opens Up About First Relationship, Reveals If Mom Kate Has Met BF

Instagram

"He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself," the 19-year-old said of her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson Jr.

Hannah Gosselin is giving an inside look into her love life.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old got candid about her first relationship, and shared how her parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, feel about her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson Jr.

While Hannah has lived with her dad for several years now, she said she's still in contact with her mom, revealing she has met Lennon.

"Well, yeah. She's my mom," Hannah told ET. "We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon."

"So, yeah," she added. "I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."

Hannah spoke to the outlet alongside Jon and Lennon, 21, whom she met through mutual friends. The couple -- who marked their one-year anniversary in August -- also have their own YouTube channel, "Lennon & Hannah."

Meanwhile, as for how Jon feels about his daughter's first boyfriend, he joked, "He's all right,"

"What do you mean?! You like Lennon!" Hannah replied, to which Jon admitted, "Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I."

"He gets along with Lennon," Hannah said of her dad, adding to him, "Don't pretend that you don't."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The teen also revealed that her grandmother is also a big fan of Lennon.

"Oh, she actually likes Lennon," Hannah told ET. "He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked. They get along."

Meanwhile, the college student -- who is a business administration major -- only had great things to say about her beau.

"He's very kind," Hannah said of Lennon. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."

Jon, 46, and Kate, 48, share eight children, including Hannah, who is one of the former couple's sextuplets in addition to Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Joel, and Leah. Jon and Kate also parents to 23-year-old twins, Cara and Mady.

The pair were married for 10 years, before divorcing in 2009.