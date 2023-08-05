Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Defends His Son Collin Against 'Derogatory Statements'

Instagram

This comes after Kate Gosselin called Collin "violent" and a "very troubled young man" following the 19-year-old's claims he made about her on VICE's docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s.

Jon Gosselin's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, is speaking out against the "derogatory statements" recently made about the reality star's son Collin Gosselin.

Conrad -- who dated Jon from 2014 to 2021 -- took to Instagram on Friday to come to Collin's defense after Jon's ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, released a statement about the 19-year-old's mental health, in which she called Collin a "violent" and a "very troubled young man."

In her post, Colleen shared a lengthy caption alongside a collage of photos of herself and Collin.

"I recently learned of derogatory statements made about Collin Gosselin and felt compelled to defend him," she began. "These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12. Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he's unable to defend himself."

"After Jon and I separated, and Jon moved out, Collin lived with me until he turned 18 so I saw him every day," Conrad claimed. "He thrived and was always kind and respectful . He never talked back to me. He was never violent and is far from being considered dangerous. He is there for me when I need him, even bringing me white roses every time he visits."

She added that she "could tag a multitude of people who have spent time with Collin, and they would all attest to what an amazing person he is," noting that the reality star "has overcome more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure."

"Despite being institutionalized for 3 years alone with only 3 visits from his mother and not receiving proper education, he achieved a 4.0 GPA and won the highest GPA award at his ROTC banquet," Conrad continued. "I'm so incredibly proud of his accomplishments.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Conrad then praised Collin for achieving his "dream" of being in the Marines, before claiming that the teen underwent psychiatric evaluations "that disproved all the previous diagnoses."

"Collin's dream to join the Marines seemed impossible given his background, but he never gave up," she wrote. "He went off all medication two years ago and continued to thrive in school and working jobs. He sought private psychiatric evaluations as an adult that disproved all the previous diagnoses. It was his determination that led him to the Marines, where he's now fulfilling his dream. He wouldn't be there if he hadn't proved those diagnoses wrong."

Conrad continued, "I have received letters from Collin during his time in boot camp, and he admits that it is challenging, but he is happy and proud to be there. He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life."

She concluded her post by sharing her love and support for Collin, writing, "Collin will always be part of my family, and I'll support him, no matter what comes our way. That's what family does. The truth about Collin's character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life."

Jon, 46, issued a statement to People -- through his rep -- in which he expressed his gratitude toward Conrad for her post.

"Jon is very pleased to see that Colleen has finally come out to support his son Collin to the public," the statement read. "Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he will always be appreciative of Colleen's participation in coparenting Collin."

Conrad's post comes after Kate released a statement in response to Collin's comments he made last month while appearing on VICE's docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s.

Collin and his sister Hannah spoke out about their alleged experience living with their mom following their parents split.

When Collin was just 12 back in 2016, his mother said he had "special needs" and sent him to a live-in learning facility. In the doc, the 19-year-old -- who has been the most outspoken sibling when it comes to his family -- called out his mom for putting him in the facility and accused her of treating him unfairly as a child. Although he admitted he wasn't a "perfect child," he said his "misbehaving was no different" than his siblings. He said he believes that since Kate "was going through a lot of things" at the time, she unfairly took it out on him.

"I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," Collin added. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way, and I was there. So, she chose me."

Following Collin's tell-all interview, Kate came forward to share her truth -- claiming Collin was "unpredictable" and often had "violent" outbursts that still continue to this day.

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," she wrote in a statement.

She continued, "Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help. His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us."