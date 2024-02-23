RHOM Star Alexia Nepola Reveals Which Procedure Caused Large Bruise Shown on Season 6 Finale

Bravo

"It caused swelling and bruising right away. It was really horrible. That's with makeup and everything," the reality star said, addressing the questions about the severe discoloration on her face.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is setting the record straight after fans noticed a large bruise on her face in the Season 6 finale.

On Wednesday's episode of RHOM, the 56-year-old reality star was seen with severe discoloration on her lower left jawline, with the black and blue bruise a stark contrast against her fair skin and bright red lipstick.

Following the episode, fans voiced concern over the bruise, and took to the comments section of Nepola's Instagram post she shared after the finale to ask questions about her appearance.

"Alexia what is up with the bruise on your jaw? You should've just addressed it because it was very visible," a user wrote, while another asked, "Mama, what Is up with the massive bruise on your face? 🥺."

The Bravo star then addressed the comments, responding to a fan who wrote, "You looked beautiful tonight but what was that huge bruise on your left jaw from😱."

"I know 🙄 I tried doing collagen stimulation threads (tiny ones ) in the jowl area and she got a little vein," Nepola replied. "It caused swelling and bruising right away."

"It was really horrible. That's with makeup and everything," she added.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, collagen stimulation threads, or a threat lift, is "a type of procedure wherein temporary sutures are used to produce a subtle but visible 'lift' in the skin." Rather than the surgeon removing a person's loose facial skin surgically, they stitch up sections of it.

While cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery are undoubtedly popular in Hollywood, many women of the Housewives franchise have been open about getting work done, including breast augmentations, nose jobs, liposuction, facelifts, and more.

