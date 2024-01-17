Kate Hudson Details Emotional Phone Call with Estranged Siblings

Getty

"We just started bawling our eyes out," says Kate, after recently reestablishing communication with siblings she didn't speak to for years.

Kate Hudson is starting to connect with some of her other siblings, after years of estrangement.

While the actress -- who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson -- has a very close bond with with her brother Oliver and grew up with half-brother Wyatt Russell and stepbrother Boston Russell, she hasn't had that same bond with dad Bill's other kids, Emily, Lalania and Zach. She's been estranged from her bio-dad for most of her life, and was raised by Kurt Russell, something she's opened up about in detail in the past.

On the most recent episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with Oliver, the two were speaking with Good Charlotte's Benji and Joel Madden when one of the rockers shared how they believed siblings "gotta salvage what you can" even when coming from a broken home. "It doesn't always have to feel broken," they said, before Hudson shared she was currently working on mending things with her siblings.

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.' I don't care what the history is with our parents, but like -- and especially me who has no sisters, right? And I do," she said. "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason except that our family separated."

"My sister and I and my brother, we've all just started communicating again," she continued. "And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great. It was so great."

"She even said it, 'We start now. Just start now,'" added Hudson.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hudson also said that because she and Oliver came from such a "tumultuous familial background" with her own parents, they've gone in the complete "other direction" as parents themselves.

"We're so committed to our kids I have anxiety when I leave them," she explained. "For me, it's like the opportunities that I have not taken because I wanna be with my family. I don't regret any 'No,' when it comes to being with my kids, I'm so happy I've been able to afford to say no and be with my children."

The brother and sister duo opened up about being estranged from their siblings back in a 2021 podcast, with Kate saying, "We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

"I was thinking about how everybody's getting older ... it would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters," Hudson said at the time.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships and we're sitting here, we're like, 'We've got the best family, we're so great,' and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four," she continued. "So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

During an appearance on TODAY in 2021, the actress also talked about the strained relationship between her and her father.

"I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common," said Hudson. "I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us from our families. If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's okay, right?"

She went on to call the tension between them a "41-year-old issue," before praising the "great family" she does have. "I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life," she added, referring to Hawn and Russell.