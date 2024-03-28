Father Accused of Killing Three Sons Execution Style In Front of Mom Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The defense strategy in Ohio dad Chad Doerman's murder case has now been revealed.

On Monday, Doerman -- who is accused of killing his three young sons, aged 3, 4, and 7, execution style in front of their own mother -- formally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

After doing so, the court also ordered him to undergo a "psychiatric examination of Defendant's mental condition at the time of the offense(s) charged," on or before April 26, 2024, while incarcerated at Clermont County Jail.

The plea comes shortly after the judge in the case ruled Doerman's entire interrogation -- which included an alleged confession -- was no longer valid. According to FOX 19, Judge Ricard Ferenc ruled the accused killer's rights were violated twice following his arrest -- once when authorities failed to advise him fully of his Miranda rights before interrogating him and again when they continued to question him after he stated he wanted an attorney.

Because of the ruling, Doerman's statements, as well as video and audio of the interrogation, must now be thrown out.

Doerman initially pleaded not guilty to 21 charges facing him back at the time of the murders in June 2023.

Warning: The allegations below are extremely disturbing.

According to a bill of particulars filed by prosecutors laying out the allegations against the suspect (via FOX19), the attack happened after Doerman returned home early from work and had his wife and sons "join him in the master bedroom for a nap." At some point, he allegedly got out of bed, loaded a rifle and shot son Hunter twice. Though his stepdaughter was watching TV in another room during the nap, authorities say she "witnessed the shooting."

According to the report, the boys' sister saw Doerman chase after one of the children who made a run for it toward a nearby field -- Clayton, 7 -- shooting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Doerman then allegedly shot the child in the head, "at close range."

As this happened, the young girl is said to have ran back inside the home and picked up the youngest boy, Chase, before she "attempted to flee the residence with him." Doerman, however, allegedly caught up to her, held her at gunpoint and "demanded" she put down the child, which she did as she "begged" him not to shoot her. Doerman allegedly shot at Chase, but his gun didn't fire, so the child ran to his mother. The sister, meanwhile, ran to the fire department and told witnesses her father was "killing everyone."

The two parents then got into a "physical altercation," with Doerman reportedly "going so far as to bite" his wife to get her to drop Chase, per investigators. During the altercation, she is said to have placed her thumb over the barrel of the gun and was shot, causing her to drop the child. Doerman is accused of then fatally shooting the third son, before laying all three boys in the same area on the side of the home.

According to the docs, he then "sat on the side stoop of the residence and calmly watched [the wife] undertake futile live-saving measures on her three children," who all died from their injuries.

The docs also claim Doerman told authorities, "I did it. Take me to jail" and said, "I shouldn't have done that." They also claim he "admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October" and indicated "that the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days prior" to the murders.