Cardi B Explains Why She's Not Voting for President in Upcoming Election

Getty

"I don't f--k with both of y'all," Cardi said when discussing the upcoming election between President Biden and Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump.

Cardi B is getting political.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the "WAP" rapper said she's felt "layers and layers of disappointment" under President Joe Biden's administration and is upset about the United States' role in foreign affairs.

"I feel like people got betrayed," Cardi said of Biden. "It's just like, damn, y'all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there's a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f-----g thing.”

She also said she was worried about artists of color getting "blackballed" for speaking out on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"[America] don't pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s--t for a very long time," she said. "There's countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won't benefit from that country, they won't help. I don't like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

As for who she's planning to vote for come November, Cardi previously said she won't be voting at all -- and reiterated to Rolling Stone she isn't supporting Biden or former president Donald Trump, who is the presumptive nominee on the Republican ticket.

"I don't f--k with both of y'all," the mother-of-two quipped, before labeling Trump a "dire threat" to the nation.

Cardi has spoken about politics over the years, including the 2020 election, which saw her throw her support behind Biden after initially endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

"I want a president who makes me feel secure," said at the time. "I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers."

She's also been open about her love of U.S. history and her penchant for former president, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"What stays in mind for a long time, is that I went to FDR's house. Anybody that loves me, knows me, I love FDR. And I love Eleanor Roosevelt," Cardi said on a September episode of Hot Ones.

She continued, "You know how he got us through The Great Depression, with a war, only president that got elected four times, while he's in a wheelchair."

The most mind-blowing part, Cardi, a self-proclaimed World War II nerd, said, was getting to see the room where FDR and Winston Churchill discussed the nuclear bomb that would eventually go on to devastate the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"That is crazy to me. Like, I am really here. I don't know why, I'm obsessed with war," Cardi gushed. "I'm obsessed with World War I, like I don't like reading about that, but World War II -- I'm obsessed with just learning everything about it."