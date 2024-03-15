Kate Beckinsale Slams Troll Who Says Her Dog Mylf Will Die After Visiting Her in The Hospital

Instagram

"Both my dads are dead so I guess my mum will [too]," the Underworld star clapped back sarcastically before sharing how hurtful the message was in addition to her current struggles

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at a troll who claimed her dog will die while she battles health issues of her own.

The rude messages came after Beckinsale, who has been in the hospital dealing with a mysterious ailment, shared photos of her Pomeranian, Mylf, and her cat, Willow, who visited her while she was in the hospital.

"Her cat is dead so I guess this dog will do [sic]," the hater wrote, followed up by another message that read, "Omg. I didn't mean to send that to you. ignore."

Sharing a screenshot of the message to her Instagram Stories, Beckinsale wrote, "Both my dads are dead so I guess my mum will do, you could also say. If you really meant for me not to see this you could have deleted it. You chose not to."

She continued, "You wanted me to feel pain. I already do, in many ways. Don't feel you need to message me again. Please."

Beckinsale revealed she was in the hospital earlier this week in a post shared to mark UK Mother's Day.

The photo carousel, which sees several shots of the the Underworld actress's mother, also showed an ailing Beckinsale, who was pictured in a hospital bed with tear-filled eyes.

While she didn't detail her health condition, Beckinsale and her family has certainly been going through tough times of late, with her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, passing away of a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer, on January 10. Kate's mother has also been battling stage four cancer, per a previous Instagram post by Beckinsale. Beckinsale also lost her beloved cat, Clive, last June.

Per Entertainment Tonight Beckinsale "hasn't been doing or feeling well" but is "doing her best to take care of herself."

Beckinsale's previously opened up about living with a condition called mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), which she described to People in May 2023 as "a massive daily struggle," adding that she can "react to hundreds of things badly."

According to Healthline, MCAS manifests with symptoms similar to allergies, primarily impacting a person's skin, nervous system, heart, and gastrointestinal tract. The condition causes mast cells to release too much of a substance that triggers the reactions.

Her concerning post was met with lots of love and support from fans, with one writing, "I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through."

"Your praying warriors are always with you and your family! 🙏🙏 Get better soon!! ❤️❤️❤️," commented another, while another echoed a common message for the star: "Sending love to you, hope you will get well soon."