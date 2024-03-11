Kate Beckinsale Worries Fans after Sharing Pictures from Hospital Bed

Instagram

The Underworld actress sparks concern among fans after posting a UK Mother's Day tribute to her mom that includes multiple shots of Beckinsale herself in a hospital bed.

Kate Beckinsale may have been expressing her gratitude and appreciation for her mom's incredible spirit while grieving the loss of her husband while battling stage four cancer, but it was Beckinsale's state herself that left some fans concerned.

The actress shared her post to Instagram in honor of her mom's birthday and the UK's Mother's Day, which included photo and video clips of her mother Judy Loe, but zero mention as to why Beckinsale was in a hospital bed with tear-filled eyes!

"Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon😢" commented one fan on the post, while another echoed the common question: "What on earth are you doing in hospital Beckinsale?" TooFab has reached out to Kate's reps to see how she's doing, as well.

In her own caption, Beckinsale wrote, "Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t."

The family has certainly been going through tough times of late, with Beckinsale's stepfather, director Roy Battersby, passing away of a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer, on January 10. Kate's mother has also been battling stage four cancer, per a previous Instagram post by Beckinsale, but what about Beckinsale herself?

In her comment, the Underworld star continued to thank the family's supporters "for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy," she continued. "It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x"

Beckinsale has shared in recent months that she had been caring for her ailing parents after bringing them to Los Angeles to stay with her from the UK. In a post shared after the Golden Globes, she showed how she went from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood straight to the hospital, presumably to be with her stepfather as she looked like a visitor still in her gown and shoes. Her very next post was a black square to mourn him.

In this post, though, she appears to be making it clear that there have been many who've been showing up for her for however long she's been in the hospital, including her mother and friend Nina Kate, who's spotted in one pic lying near Beckinsale's hospital bed.

Insiders for The Daily Mail have said that the loss of her stepfather has been particularly hard on Beckinsale, who last her biological father when she was young -- he died in 1979 at 31 from a heart attack.

While Beckinsale has not disclosed what has her hospitalized, she'd previously opened up about living with a condition called mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), which she described to People in May 2023 as "a massive daily struggle," adding that she can "react to hundreds of things badly."

According to Healthline, MCAS manifests with symptoms similar to allergies, primarily impacting a person's skin, nervous system, heart, and gastrointestinal tract. The condition causes mast cells to release too much of a substance that triggers the reactions.

While fans are left wondering what Beckinsale is going through at the moment, assuming the pictures are current, they are nevertheless sending their messages of support. "I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through," wrote on.