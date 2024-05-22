Sharon Osbourne Says The Talk's Cancelation 'Took Longer' Than She Thought

The TV personality cohosted the CBS talk show from its premiere in 2012 until her exit in 2021.

Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the recent news that The Talk has been canceled.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes podcast, the TV personality -- who cohosted the CBS talk show from its premiere in 2010 until her exit 2021 -- shared her thoughts on The Talk ending after 15 seasons.

While hosting the podcast with her family, her son, Jack Osbourne, brought up the news of the show's cancelation, "The f---ing Talk's got canceled. That didn't take long."

"It took longer than I thought. It took way longer than I thought," she admitted, before claiming, "Even though they were losing money on it, 'cause the advertising was down because they were losing viewers, they were propping it up."

Jack, 38, said that the "only thing" he's "sad" about is the fact that the crew will no longer have jobs, to which Sharon, 71, agreed, before expressing her relief that the crew was given "a good heads up so they've got time to find something" before the show signs off for good in December.

Ozzy, 75, chimed in, sharing that his wife's experience on the show was "a good memory" for the most part.

"Oh yeah. At the beginning, it was great," Sharon of The Talk's original panel, which consisted of Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

"There were some good women on it. Very good women," she added, giving sweet shoutouts to several of her former cohosts, including Eve, Aisha Tyler, and Gilbert, who created the daytime talk show.

"I loved Eve. She was great on the show," Sharon said. "Sara was funny as f--k. And then we had Aisha and she would come up with the word of the day because her vocabulary is so vast."

Sharon exited The Talk in late March 2021 after a heated on-air discussion about racism with her cohost Sheryl Underwood and an internal investigation by CBS.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS announced at the time. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

The network said the former reality star had "decided to leave."

On the March 10 episode in question, Underwood questioned Osbourne over her defense of Piers Morgan after he attacked Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The exchange between Sharon and Underwood blew up, as Underwood said some viewed Morgan's attacks on Markle as racist, while Sharon demanded proof and expressed concern about herself coming off as racist for defending Morgan.

A few days later, Sharon claimed CBS "blindsided" her with the question about Morgan.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the network said in their statement. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Last month, CBS announced that The View will be ending in December after 14 years and 15 seasons.