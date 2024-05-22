Kelly Osbourne Blasts Former Fashion Police Costar Giuliana Rancic: 'She Doesn't Exist' to Me

Getty

"We don't need to give her any f--king anything," the podcast host said, while looking back at the 2015 controversy surrounding Rancic's comments about Zendaya's dreadlocks.

Kelly Osbourne is taking a look back at starring in Fashion Police.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes podcast, the reality star opened up about her experience appearing as a cohost on the E! fashion series from 2011 to 2015. And while Kelly shared that she has only fond memories of working alongside the late Joan Rivers, she didn't have positive things to say about her former cohost Giuliana Rancic.

While discussing the show, Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, brought up Rancic, to which Kelly made a disgusted expression, and said, "We don't need to give her any f--king anything."

Kelly's brother, Jack Osbourne, then detailed the 2015 controversy surrounding Rancic, who made comments about Zendaya's dreadlocks she wore at the Oscars, with Jack noting that the backlash "somehow got turned around" and Kelly was blamed.

"One of the cohosts of the show made a really kind of a f--king racist comment about her hair, and nothing happened to the woman that that made the comment," Jack explained to his mom and dad, Ozzy Osbourne. "And then Kelly kind of took the stand of, like, 'That's f--ked up. I don't wanna work with someone like that.' And then it somehow got turned around that Kelly said the comment, but Kelly didn't say the comment."

When Jack later noted that he hadn't "seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time," Kelly said, "I literally wouldn't know because as far as I'm concerned, she doesn't exist."

As fans can recall, on a Fashion Police episode following the 2015 Academy Awards, Rancic made a remark about Zendaya's hairstyle, saying, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil and weed." Zendaya, then 18, called out Rancic in a lengthy statement, before the latter later issued an apology.

After Kelly became entangled in the controversy, she exited Fashion Police shortly after.

"It turned into this whole thing, and it made me take a long hard look at where I was. It made me realize that I didn't wanna be there without Joan," she said, referring to the late comedian, who died in 2014. "It's one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how [Joan's daughter Melissa] got hurt in all of it because she had just lost her mom and then the show."

"And so that to me, I can never do enough for Melissa," she added. "I can never repay her enough for all that she went through in all of that. That to me is the part when you look back at it that is really, really sad."

Meanwhile, Kelly gushed about her experience working with Joan on Fashion Police.

"The best job I ever had was working underneath [Joan]," she said. "It was the closest thing that I had to working with my mom."