Lizzo Opens Up About Depression Battle, Teases New Music After That 'I Quit' Statement

Getty

"The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it," Lizzo wrote on Instagram. "I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be."

Lizzo is feeling good as hell ... or at least better than she has in recent months.

The singer has provided an update on her mental health, after declaring she "quit" giving attention to "negative attention" back in March.

The 36-year-old took to social media on Tuesday, sharing a new mirror selfie and announcing to her 11.9 million followers that she is "the happiest" she's been in 10 months.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it," she wrote. "I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up."

"My smile reaches my eyes again and that's a win," she continued. "I thought my album was finished ... but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️"

By the sounds of her caption, it sounds like new music is on its way soon.

In the comments, many of her followers reached out in support of her going back to music.

"So glad that you are starting to feel better. Remember you are not alone! You do enough. You have enough. You are enough. Sending love and hugs," one commenter wrote.

While another added, "Yay!!! So happy that you're feeling more like yourself and inspired to share some music with the world because of it!!! ❤️"

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles also shared her support, commenting, "God Bless and keep you ❤️❤️❤️," Knowles wrote.

In March 2024, she threw everyone for a loop by saying, "I quit!" in a post to social media.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she said at the time. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm staritng to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

She later clarified her remarks, saying she wasn't quitting the industry, but "quit giving any negative energy attention."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting with people because I know I'm not alone," she added. "In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."

The statement came seven months after Lizzo was sued for harassment by some of her former backup dancers in August 2023.

The trio of dancers accused her of creating a hostile work environment, alleging weight-shaming, sexual harassment and disability discrimination while employed by the 35-year-old singer. She vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "false," "outrageous," and "sensationalized stories."