General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Johnny Wactor After His Tragic Death at 37

"My heart is so utterly broken," wrote his on-screen wife, Sofia Mattsson, while longtime star Kirsten Storms said she was "in a state of disbelief and complete sadness" over the news and called Wactor "such a special person."

General Hospital stars are mourning the passing of Johnny Wactor, who died on Saturday at the age of 37.

On Saturday, Wactor -- who starred as Brando Corbin in nearly 200 episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera -- was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Saturday morning after three men allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his car, according to TMZ.

Following the devastating news of his Wactor's death, the General Hospital family took to social media to react and pay tribute to the late actor, who appeared in the series from 2020 to 2022.

The show honored Wactor in a post shared on its official Instagram account, writing, "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sofia Mattsson -- who starred as Wactor's on-screen wife, and later widow, Sasha Gilmore -- posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from their time together on General Hospital.

"My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble," Mattsson wrote. "With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him."

"We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart," she added. "You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I'm sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there ❤️"

Ashton Arbab -- who played Dev Cercei, the "son" of Wactor's Brando -- took to X, formerly Twitter, to react, sharing a still of himself and Wactor from the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration and a one of a kind actor," he wrote alongside the photo. "May your soul rest in peace. Heaven gained an Angel."

Kirsten Storms -- who has appeared as Maxie Jones in the series since 2005 -- posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

"I'm in a state of disbelief and complete sadness. I don't typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there," she captioned a photo of Wactor. "To @johnnywactor ‘s mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

"Johnny was one of those rare 'real individuals' that you almost never come across. I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don't typically open up about," she continued. "For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life. He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life."

"During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building," Storms concluded. "I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny."

Meanwhile, longtime General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on the daytime soap, shared a tribute on X.

"When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news," he wrote alongside a photo of Wactor. "Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people."

"A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible," he added. "Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P. @WactorTractor."

See more tributes and reactions in the posts below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

#JohnnyWactor When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with… pic.twitter.com/IQVqvhe3nn — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) May 26, 2024 @thejonlindstrom

absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration and a one of a kind actor. May your soul rest in peace. Heaven gained an Angel❤️ #generalhospital #gh pic.twitter.com/3EvHAol3TJ — Ashton Arbab (@ashton_arbab) May 26, 2024 @ashton_arbab

Heartbreaking 💔

What an incredible man. Deep love and prayers to Johnny’s family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ug7xMqmVe4 — Laura Wright (@lldubs) May 26, 2024 @lldubs

Honestly, words can't begin 2 express the sadness with which 2 convey my feelings towards losing another #GH Alum. The senselessness of this lose is beyond description. Johnny was such a good guy. Really horrible. RIP #JohnnyWactor & much love & comfort to those who loved him. — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) May 26, 2024 @WilliamdeVry1

Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well.



We all were cheated of many years with him. pic.twitter.com/Ca03hAKA4z — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 27, 2024 @parryshen