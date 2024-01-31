Lenny Kravitz Calls Love Between Daughter Zoë and Fiancé Channing Tatum 'Special'

Getty

Lenny Kravitz couldn't be happier for his daughter Zoë and her fiancé, Channing Tatum.

The rockstar, who graced the cover of People's latest issue, dished on the relationship and shared what he thinks about their impending nuptials.

"It feels right," Kravitz said of the pair. "I like [Channing] very much."

The couple "have something that's naturally special," he added, sharing that more importantly, Zoë and Channing, who got engaged back in October, also "do the work."

"They are dedicated. That's what it's all about," Kravitz said. "It's beautiful to watch."

Their relationship reminds the "Fly Away" singer of the special bond between his grandparents, telling the outlet, "I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age. She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather.'"

He continued, "Because sometimes you don't feel that love, right? So then what do you do?"

According to Kravitz, in order to make a relationship last the test of time, it has to be about more than love, there also has to be a certain "dedication" there.

"So that is something that I see that they have. It's wonderful to welcome him to the family," he added.

Kravitz, who shares Zoë with ex, Lisa Bonet, shared a similar sentiment while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this month.

"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed," the 59-year-old musician said.

Zoë and the Magic Mike star's quiet engagement came more than two years after they first sparked romance rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair first met while working on her film, Blink Twice, in 2021, and began dating shortly after, following Zoë's divorce from Karl Glusman.