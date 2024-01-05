Lenny Kravitz Reveals How He Feels About Daughter Zoë’s Engagement to Channing Tatum

Getty

Happy daughter, happy father!

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Thursday, Lenny Kravitz revealed how he feels about his daughter, Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum.

"Hey man, that's life," the 59-year-old rockstar said. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed."

Zoë, 35, and the Magic Mike star quietly gotten engaged back in October, more two years after first sparking romance rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair first met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021, and began dating shortly after, following Zoë's divorce from Karl Glusman.

This will be Channing's second marriage too -- his first marriage was to Jenna Dewan, and in November 2019 they finalized their split. The pair share 10-year-old daughter Everly.

While Zoë and Channing have remained largely private about their romance, the Batman actress opened up to GQ in November 2022, where she gushed over the 43-year-old actor.

"He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she said of Channing. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

She also credited Channing for being there to comfort her in times of stress on the set while working on Pussy Island, which marks her directorial debut.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she continued. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."