Scott Disick Was 'Pounding Whole Box' of Hawaiian Rolls Nightly Before Weight Loss

"We're gonna stop losing weight, right?" Khloe Kardashian asks him on their reality show -- before Scott, who was caught with weight loss drugs in his fridge by fans, opened up about his past unhealthy habits.

Scott Disick is opening up about his unhealthy eating habits before his recent weight loss.

The reality stars surprised fans, and even his family on The Kardashians this season, after he dropped a significant amount of weight before filming began on the new episodes. On Thursday's hour, Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but comment on his appearance.

"We're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing, but..." she began, before Disick said he was hoping to lose "maybe 3 more pounds."

In 2022, he flipped his Lamborghini and hurt his back in the process, leading to his weight gain, Scott explained on the reality show last year. At the time, Khloe said Disick was "probably the unhealthiest I've seen him."

On the new episode, Scott revealed what also contributed to his gain.

"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things. The Hawaiian rolls," he told a stunned Khloe and Kris Jenner. "I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them."

That wasn't his only unhealthy habit.

"I didn't realize what I was doing. I also didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda," he added. "All day I would drink gingers. I was going through 20 gingers a day!"

His comments come after Kris also commented on his appearance on the season premiere last month.

"You look great!" Kris exclaimed upon seeing him, adding, "Wow, somebody's lost a lot of weight." In a confessional, she added, "Scott looks great and I know that he's really struggled the last year or so. I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

While Khloe noted how "healthy" the contents of his fridge looked, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed something else in the butter compartment: boxes of weight loss drug Mounjaro.

So far, Disick hasn't commented on the discovery.