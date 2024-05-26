Mason Disick Officially Joins Instagram and Kardashians Can Not Handle

Getty

At 14 years old, Kris Jenner's oldest grandchild -- son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick -- Mason Disick makes his first Instagram post and quickly racks up more than 100k followers.

It's official. The next generation of KarJenners is coming online. Aside from North West's shared account with mom Kim Kardashian, Mason Disick has become the first of Kris Jenner's grandkids to officially take on Instagram solo ... and (presumably) approved.

The page went live Saturday evening with Mason keeping his face hidden in his very first post; a slideshow of two images. The young teen poses for the snaps on a porch overlooking stunning mountain scenery and a lake. He offered no caption.

Almost immediately, though, his aunts had plenty to say, with both Kim and Khloé weighing in with comments. In fact, those are the only two comments present, as the teen's account appears to wisely be limiting comments.

"I can't believe this is happening," wrote Khloé, while Kim added, "You're really on Instagram."

He quickly put up two more posts on Saturday night, mostly focusing on his friends -- and with his face fully visible.

Khloé wasn't quite ready to get over it yet, though, jumping onto her own Instagram Stories to share Mason's first post with a new caption, tagging Mason's page in the process. These KarJenner's are always keeping the brand moving.

"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," wrote Khloé. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager." She followed with a series of emotional emojis.

This is Mason's second attempt at hard launching his online presence, and at least so far it appears to be sticking. He tried in 2020, launching his own page, but Kourtney quickly shut it down, revealing she had not been made aware of it.

While the family appears to be supportive of Mason's foray onto social media this time, Kim has admitted that she's not so sure 10-year-old North should be on any platform, even though they share a TikTok account.

In an interview with Vogue Italia last year, Kim said, "In a perfect world would they be on social media? No." At the same time, she allows it and shares North's account because her daughter "does not have social media on her phone yet," and will go weeks without it.

But when the moment strikes -- like her viral makeup tutorials using Kim's products -- Kim is happy to share that experience with her daughter. "She just genuinely loves to do videos with me," Kim said. "As things come up, we'll have those conversations."