Dakota Fanning Reveals Gift Tom Cruise Gives Her Every Year for Her Birthday

The actress recently rang in her 30s with her annual gift from her co-star.

Dakota Fanning, while a pre-treen on the set of the War of The World, expressed excitement for two things: a Motorola Razr and adult shoes.

Nearly 20 years later, her co-star Tom Cruise continues to deliver.

The two, who played father and daughter Ray and Rachel Ferrier in the Steven Spielberg film when Fanning was only 11 years old, have continued a birthday tradition for nearly two decades. According to Fanning, now 30, she's unboxed a new pair of shoes from Cruise every year since 2005.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Fanning recalled how she was just starting to fit into more adult shoes while on the press tour of their movie -- and was ready for her fashionista coming-of-age moment.

"I didn't have anyone to call but I just waned a Razr so bad," Fanning told Clarkson, confirming Cruise also gifted her the most popular phone in the US at the time for her 11th birthday.

“I loved shoes when I was little and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour, I was very excited about that," she continued. "So from that birthday on he always sends me shoes."

Apparently Cruise really is the gift that keeps on giving, as Fanning has grown a massive luxe footwear collection since working together.

"That's so nice. You were together so long ago," Clarkson said. "That's so random too. I love it."

Cruise is known for his ongoing gifts for friends and has made headlines for the holiday cake he sends out for the holidays. Every year, Cruise sends a white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. to his exclusive Hollywood circle. Retailing for $126, the cake features a coconut sponge, white chocolate chunks, cream cheese frosting and is covered in toasted coconut flakes.