Kathy Hilton Gets Backlash for Reaction to Sutton Stracke's Medical Emergency on RHOBH Reunion

Bravo

Erika Jayne caught some flack as well for her exchange with Kathy, while others got a kick out of the moment for being "unintentionally hilarious."

Kathy Hilton wasn't even a cast member on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her appearance during the reunion stole the spotlight from the show's stars.

Kyle Richards' older sister was a surprise guest during Part 3 of the reunion on Wednesday night, popping up to address comments the other women made about her during the season, to hit back at claims Mauricio Umansky made about her husband Rick Hilton in his book and to discuss patching things up with Kyle after a very rocky Season 12.

But it's an exchange she had with Erika Jayne that really has people talking, after Sutton Stracke appeared to have a medical emergency during the taping.

KATHY IS WILD FOR THIS! Like what the actual… Did she just drag Sutton while she’s like having a panic attack and then carry on having a casual convo with Erika about the holidays and replying to some texts? Is she trying to show that she’s here to bat for Kyle bc.. 🫠 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dD5YD4cU0u — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) March 14, 2024 @dailybravomail

Shortly after Kathy joined the other women, Sutton began to shake and seemed to catch herself from falling in her seat. A paramedic on set said her blood pressure was well above normal levels, while AnnaMarie Wiley suggested she go to the hospital. She was first taken to her trailer to lay down and get some food and liquids, before she was eventually taken to the hospital for further observation out of an abundance of caution.

Before Sutton was left the set, Kathy cracked that she was experiencing a "hot flash," adding, "You're 49 years old, it's bound to happen." As she was walked backstage, Kathy was seen checking her phone as Erika asked her, "How have you been?"

"Good, I love the holidays so much, I felt like I didn't get to enjoy it enough," she replied, before Erika asked if her Christmas tree was still up. Smiling, Hilton added, "I just took it down."

"Does she have a problem with her legs or whatever?" Kathy then asked Erika, who explained Sutton had nerve issues. As Sutton said she was scared, she was taken away by paramedics, with Garcelle Beauvais by her side. Kathy then turned to Kyle and said, "I was about to go after her next. I think she knew it."

"It's a good way to get out of being here," she joked, as Erika cracked up, said, "Shut up" and added, "But you're right."

After the moment aired, viewers took to X to react in shock, criticizing both Kathy and Erika -- but mostly Kathy -- for the exchange.

"KATHY IS WILD FOR THIS! Like what the actual ... Did she just drag Sutton while she's like having a panic attack and then carry on having a casual convo with Erika about the holidays and replying to some texts?" read one popular post.

"I'm glad that more people are FINALLY seeing Kathy for who she is," wrote another viewer. "The character she's been playing since last year is a mask. The REAL Kathy is the cold, mean woman we saw when Sutton had her panic attack."

"This looks like a panic or anxiety attack and I can tell you, firsthand, that they're no fun," said one fan. "The fact that they kept rallying to Sutton and making her laugh a bit is a good help to calm one down. Side note: Kathy really is trash. She couldn't even pretend to care. Smh."

Another viewer said that while they used to love Hilton, "her saying that Sutton's dangerous high blood pressure is fake to get out of speaking to her is NASTY work."

"Why is Kathy Hilton laughing while Sutton is experiencing a medical emergency?" asked another, as another fan commented on how "Sutton's about to pass out and Erika & Kathy are carrying on a conversation like nothings happening."

Journalist Gibson Johns also wrote, "This narration from Kathy and Erika while Sutton has a medical episode is...," prompting responses like, "on brand for self centered people," "rude and uncaring," "revolting," "vile and abhorrent," "so awkward to watch," "cold" and "disgusting and heartless."

There were still quite a few people who got a laugh out of the whole situation as well, however.

"hope sutton is ok but KATHY!!!" exclaimed one viewer. "This is what i missed this season! she’s unintentionally hilarious!!"

Another wrote, "Kathy on her phone, and talking with Erika about taking down the Christmas tree during Sutton's medical thingy was absolute GOLD 😆😆"

"The side convo between kathy and erika is killing me," said one fan. "Also when kathy said 'I was gonna go after her next, i think she knew it..' i think sutton knew it too."

"Erika and Kathy not buying Sutton's little performance, those are my queens," added another.