Honey Boo Boo Talks Future Children With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

"He wants kids and I don’t want kids," Honey Boo Boo says, before admitting it's not quite that black-and-white.

Reality TV star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson opened up about her relationship with Dralin Carswell and her thoughts about becoming a mother.

The 18-year-old, who debuted her career in reality television on Toddlers and Tiaras, told The Daily Mail, "he wants kids and I don’t want kids" in a recent interview. But it's also not that simple.

The pair, who initially made their relationship known to the public eye in an Instagram post in 2021, have garnered concern and public criticism surrounding their age-gap. At the time, Thompson, then a 16-year-old high school student, was seeing Carswell who was roughly 20-year-old.

Thompson began her nursing degree in 2023 at Denver, Colorado's Regis University on a $21,000 scholarship. She moved in with Carswell who, according to Thompson, has been emotionally supportive when it comes to her education.

"I told him after I graduate school and stuff then that would be the time to talk about kids," Thompson continued, "I definitely don't want no kids while I'm in school, for sure."

The TV personality number of desired children for the future is "one and done, that’s it," according to her.

In 2023, the two were involved in a car chase in Monroe County, Georgia that led to Carswell's DUI arrest, causing more concern from fans online.

"He's a good man, he takes care of me and he makes sure that I'm straight," Thompson said. "I love him, I'm happy with him so that's all that matters."

The two are going strong and have support from Thompson's family who believe that Carswell is "the one," per The Daily Mail.

Honey Boo Boo certainly seems to think so, too, with the reality star admitting to Us Weekly over the weekend that she's got a new piece o jewelry on her finger.

"It’s a promise ring," she told the outlet, saying she's had it since they "first got together." While everyone keeps thinking she's engaged when they see it, Thompson is adamant that a wedding is not happening just yet.