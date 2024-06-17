After Ryan Sutter's Posts About Missing Wife Trista 'Backfired' -- Here's What He Was Trying to Do

Getty

"It just blew up in my face and backfired," says Ryan Sutter about Instagram posts about wife Trista Sutter.

The Bachelorette's Ryan Sutter, father of two, was a guest on Chris Harrison's Father's Day episode of his Most Dramatic Podcast Ever -- in which he addressed how things went so wrong after his cryptic social media posts about his wife Trista Sutter -- and what is intentions were.

He stated that he wasn't trying to insinuate that Trista, with whom he shares 16-year-old son Maxwell and 14-year-old daughter Blakesley, passed away or left him. According to Ryan, she was actually on an experience where she was not going to have access to social media.

"I was going to post these things knowing that the second she had access to [social media] she would look at it and she could see, here's what happened while you were gone. Here's how much we missed you." Ryan continues, "and then it just blew up in my face and backfired."

The posts in question were made on May 11, 12 and 17, in which Ryan dabbled into Trista's absence in the captions. On Mother's Day, he captioned a family photo with, "I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too."

He continued in a May 17 post of a picture of the couple writing, "I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone."

The posts sparked fan concerns about the wellbeing of Trista and had the wondering if the beloved couple and alumni of the Bachelor Nation were separated ... or worse.

Trista soon returned to Instagram, with a May 25th post to address the concerns through a family beach photo. The first Bachelorette wrote, teasing about all the wild speculation, "Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!" The post amassed mixed responses in the comments with fans.

One fan wrote "I get it. But why not just keep it private. Why put it all on social media. It’s personal isn’t it."

Another fan speculated that this is a PR stunt. "Anyone wanna place bets this is all for a new reality show she will be on…"

It has been over two decades since the world met the first Bachelorette, a then Trista Rehn, who would wed and take the last name of winner, Ryan Sutter.