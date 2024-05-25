Trista Sutter Speaks Out After Ryan's Cryptic Posts About Missing Her, Addresses Her Absence

Instagram

"I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful," The Bachelorette alum wrote, responding to the concern about her marriage and absence.

Trista Sutter is speaking out for the first time since her husband, Ryan Sutter, shared multiple cryptic posts on social media about missing her.

On Saturday, The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to address the speculation and concern about her marriage and apparent absence after Ryan's posts raised questions among fans.

Trista -- who shares son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 15, with her husband of 20 years -- posted a photo of herself and her family on a beach while on vacation in Mexico.

"Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣," she began in the post's lengthy caption.

"In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃," she continued.

"An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands," she added.

The 51-year-old went on to explain her husband's reaction, and shared how his posts ultimately were what she "needed."

"My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels," Trista said. "We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn't pay too much attention."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This time, he couldn't say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his 'cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic' pictures and captions," she wrote. "To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that's all that matters. He doesn't owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share. 💯."

Trista ended her post by alluding that there is more to the story, but she's not sharing more at the moment.

"If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time," she wrote, before concluding, "For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming - from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🏝️🤿 After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation! 😎."

This comes after Ryan shared multiple Instagram posts that left fans wondering if there was trouble in paradise between him and Trista.

"They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder," he wrote on Instagram on May 11. "I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we're gonna find out....I miss her already."

The following day, which was Mother's Day, the firefighter revealed that he and his kids wouldn't be spending the holiday with Trista.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit," Ryan captioned a family photo. "Sometimes it’s necessary to exemplify the characteristics you preach - to do rather than say. Sometimes it takes being uncomfortable and scared to show them that it’s ok to be uncomfortable and scared. Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We’re proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far, Happy Mother’s Day!!"

A few days later, The Bachelorette alum shared another post, in which he spoke about how much he missed his wife during her apparent absence.

"I really wish I could talk to you," Ryan began the May 17 message. "Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice -- just for a minute. So many times I've called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I'd miss the opportunity if it were gone. I want to know how you're doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can't. And that's ok cause I know you need this time -- time to discover yourself again."

"So I'll be here for you instead," he continued. "I'll be here when you get back. I'll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you -- I'll be here to love you… I'll be here… forever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ryan later set the record straight after fans voiced their concerns in the comment section of his previous posts.

I write what is on my mind at the moment," he wrote last weekend. "I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone - that is the farthest thing from my mind."

"I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives," he added.

"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great," Ryan continued, touching on where and his wife stand. "Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."

Ryan and Trista tied the knot in a televised wedding in 2003 after they got engaged on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.