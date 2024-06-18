Janice Dickinson Reveals When She First Started Getting Plastic Surgery

Getty

Dickinson was just 32 when she went under the knife for a "mini facelift" -- and remembers the star she was dating when she had it done.

Janice Dickinson is getting candid about going under the knife.

While appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, the 69-year-old, who is considered by some to be the "world's first supermodel," said she was in her 30s when she decided to start getting work done.

"What point in your career were you like, 'I'm gonna start getting surgery done?'" Bristowe asked.



"Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone, and I was 32," Dickinson revealed. "I noticed I started getting jowls from this bit," she added, touching around her jawline.

Dickinson and Stallone dated for a short time in 1994 -- the Rocky actor had an affair with the super model while he was in a relationship with his now-wife, Jennifer Flavin. Stallone and Flavin would go on to get back together in 1995 and were married in 1997. They share three daughters together.

When the former Bachelorette said that now, at 38, she was "at that age" where jowls start to appear, Dickinson encouraged her to get a "mini face lift."

"It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these [points to upper lip]. I did smoke for a bit. Don't smoke. It's bad for you," she advised.

As for if there were any surgeries she regretted, Dickinson said, "Oh, no," further reiterating her stance on cosmetic procedures.

While she said she doesn't regret any of her procedures, Dickinson did appear on an episode of Botched in 2014, to revise a then 30-year-old breast augmentation.

In May 2016, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent two lumpectomies and two months of radiation, but steered clear of getting a mastectomy.