Andy Cohen Yells at Jeff Lewis For Hitting Him 'Really Hard' During WWHL Game

"We talked earlier about going light on each other!" Cohen yells after getting whacked in the head -- and that was just one tense moment in the contentious episode!

In a clip shared to the late night show's official Instagram Tuesday night, Cohen was playing a spin-the-bottle trivia game with Lewis and fellow guest Caroline Stanbury when the Bravo exec failed to recall who was the "very first" guest to Plead the Fifth on his show.

"Oh my God, I have no idea," Cohen told the Real Housewives of Dubai star.

As punishment for failing to answer, Cohen instructed Lewis to hit him over the head with a bottle, made out of candy glass.

But before even striking Cohen, Lewis apologizes, signaling to Andy that the hit was about to be a hard one.

"That was way too much, dude," Cohen yelled, grabbing his head in pain after being hit with the prop bottle. "Okay, I'm sorry," Lewis said in response.

"That was really hard!" Cohen yelled, seemingly enraged with Lewis.

Cohen revealed that he had prepped the former Flipping Out star prior to Tuesday night's show about taking it easy during the game, adding, "We talked earlier about going light on each other!"

"It's really light," Lewis insisted. "I'm sorry. It didn't feel hard when I did it."

Cohen and Lewis had their fair share of awkward moments throughout the appearance on WWHL, including an awkward exchange where Lewis brought up his canceled reality show.

"I was there 11 years before you fired me," the interior designer recalled. Cohen shot back that he didn't have him fired and was "not in charge of programming at Bravo at the time."

"But you voted against me," Lewis said. "But whatever, it doesn't matter."

Cohen, visibly annoyed, clarified, "You asked me whether I would have voted against you, and I said, 'I thought it was time for Flipping Out to end.'"