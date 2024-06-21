Sandra Bernhard 'Regrets' Not Being 'Nicer' to 'Roseanne' Costar Morgan Fairchild

Bravo / Everett

Sandra Bernhard is sharing a message for her Roseanne costar, Morgan Fairchild.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress -- who starred as Nancy Barlett on the sitcom -- expressed regret for how she treated Fairchild on the set of Roseanne when she appeared as a guest star on Season 5.

After host Andy Cohen relayed a question from a viewer who asked about Bernhard's experience working with Fairchild, the comedian admitted that she wished she had been kinder to her costar, who played her character's girlfriend, Marla, in three episodes in 1992.

"It's one of my biggest regrets that I wasn't nicer to her. I wasn't. I was a little dismissive of Morgan," said Bernhard, 69. "To this day, I would like to say to Morgan, you were incredible to work with."

"You went there. We were the first gay couple on TV, " she continued. "You are fabulous. You are on the right side politically. I owe you an apology."

"I adore you. And thank you for putting up with my snotty little attitude," Bernhard added.

When Cohen asked if her regret has stuck with her for all of these years, the Pose alum admitted, "Yes, it has."

The Bravo host then asked Bernhard if she ever "reached out" to Fairchild, to which Bernhard replied, "I didn't really know how. I think this is the time and the best way to do it."

"She will watch it, and she'll hear it," she added. "She deserves it. She's a great lady."

After Cohen pressed for more details, Bernhard shared that she wasn't the only one who didn't treat Fairchild well.

"Everybody was kind of not nice to her," she told Cohen. "I'm calling myself out, honey, along with everybody else!"

It's unclear whether or not Fairchild has seen Bernhard's message. However, viewers have been tagging her in the comments section of WWHL's X post of the clip.