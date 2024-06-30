Soleil Moon Frye Shares Touching Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Shifty Shellshock After His Death

Instagram

"My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally," Soleil Moon Frye posts alongside a series of sweet photographs as part of a touching tribute to her ex Shifty Shellshock, who died of an accidental overdose at 49.

Soleil Moon Frye is paying tribute to her ex-boyfriend Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, after his tragic death at 49 years old.

The former Crazy Town frontman died last Monday from an accidental drug overdose combining prescription and street drugs, per TMZ.

The Punky Brewster alum and Binzer started dating in 2021 before ultimately splitting in late 2023, per media reports. In a tribute to her ex, Frye praised him for accepting her and her children "so unconditionally." The two were also childhood friends.

"My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally," she penned alongside a carousel of images of their relationship on Instagram. "I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like."

"No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own," Frye continued in her tribute. "So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly voice on the beach while covering me with kisses."

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star then quoted Binzer saying, "To the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?"

The actress replied, "I believe we will Seth. and when we do, the most charming bad ass tattoed angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile."

"I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches…" she concluded her message, signing it, "I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire xx"

There was a lot of joy in the images she shared, which included Binzer helping to put up the family Christmas tree and plenty of snaps of the couple hugging and smiling together.

Frye's tribute comes on the heels of David Arquette sharing his own memories with his "brother" Seth. "He was such an incredible man with a huge heart," Arquette wrote in part, sharing his own photos with the singer.

"We Shared a lot of the same struggles and I want his family to find love and healing during this painful time," he continued. Both Arquette and Binzer have been transparent about their personal experiences with addiction and sobriety. Binzer was involved in reality shows Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.

Arquette concluded his caption saying "Champions never die they only go on to fight somewhere else. Love you kid." He also thanked Frye -- who was in most of the photos and videos -- for providing him with the pictures.

According to Binzer's manager Howie Hubberman, he wanted to get sober and turn things around, but "never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," per People. "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

His recent struggles were even more serious than initially realized, with Binzer's friend and sober coach Tim Ryan sharing with TMZ that he'd been living in a tent in downtown Los Angeles' McArthur Park following a recent relapse.

After Ryan's wife Jennifer Gimenez (Celebrity Rehab) got word of Binzer's living situation, Ryan said he was planning to fly to LA to find him and get him back into treatment -- but it was too late.