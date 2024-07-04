9 Celebs Who Are Really Big ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans

Getty

“It’s the worst trash ever," said one star -- who still can't look away.

Everyone has a guilty pleasure reality show that they watch week after week -- and with the recent premiere of Love Is Blind’s sixth season, it’s safe to say a lot of people are tuning in! Even celebrities have become invested in the drama-filled dating show where contestants get engaged without ever having seen one another. Since premiering on Netflix in 2020, the show has gained massive popularity and there are quite a few famous faces that admit they’re a part of the LIB fandom.

Find out which celebs are following along with Love Is Blind…

1. Travis Kelce

During a recent episode of Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he admitted to being a major fan of Love Is Blind. Although he noted that the show was totally trash TV, he said he really enjoyed watching it -- and tried to get his brother Jason hooked. He even did an impersonation of Chelsea Blackwell from the show’s most recent season.

“It’s the worst trash ever. It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f--king good,” Travis said, referencing his own dating show. “You gotta watch!”

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been a longtime fan of Love Is Blind. In 2020, she revealed that her sister Kendall Jenner and their friend La La had convinced her to watch the show. Then, when season 2 aired, she let fans know that she was still tuning in and was super invested in all of the developing relationships.

“Love is Blind 2 is everything!!!! I’m invested!” Kim posted on X, formerly Twitter.

3. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper recently got hooked on Love Is Blind and is catching up on all the seasons. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Bradley admitted that he recently started watching Golden Bachelor and then went down a rabbit hole of other dating shows.

“I’ve been completely turned on by reality television. I’m absolutely obsessed. Love Is Blind? My lord. I’m new to it all, but whoa…It entered my life, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is the most incredible reflection of human behavior and social dynamics,’” Bradley said, adding that he was now watching Love Is Blind: Sweden.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t a big fan of reality TV until COVID hit. Now she says she enjoys lounging around on the weekend watching some of her favorite shows -- one of those being Love Is Blind.

“I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” she shared with The Sunday Times. “Oh my God! [I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f--king terrible and I can’t stop watching it. There are these dating shows on Netflix, like, Love on the Spectrum. That’s another thing Covid did. I had never seen a reality TV show until Covid. I had just never done it. Now it’s a slippery slope.”

5. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart says she’s seen every season of Love Is Blind. Reflecting on the seasons she’s watched, Kristen says she enjoys the “boring” couples, especially the ones who get engaged quickly because it’s clear that they really like each other.

“Well, I’m obsessed with that show, so I have seen that. I’ve seen all of them,” Kristen said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I’ve seen every single moment. I’ve seen all of it.”

6. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend Erin Darke first introduced him to reality television and now he says he’s the one suggesting that they tune in! He’s a big fan of The Bachelor and admits he’s spent a lot of time watching Love Is Blind.

“I don’t really believe in guilty pleasures. In the past, I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as my guilty pleasure, but now I just have to admit that I’m unironically enjoying it,” Daniel said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I’m also like, ‘Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?’”

7. Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone has been watching Love Is Blind since the beginning. During season 1, she actually sent a message to former cast members Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on the show. Lauren says Alicia reposted one of her photos and then slid into her DMs.

“She reposted a picture that I wrote and then I was freaking out and I was just like, ‘Oh my god! You know who I am?!’ And then she wrote me a DM and she said, ‘I watched you guys fall in love. Yay!’” Lauren shared during an episode of E! News’ Down in the DMs.

8. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus also slid into Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton’s DMs back in 2020. After the show aired, Miley sent a message to the couple, asking them to appear on her Instagram Live show. Cameron says when he got the message, he was “totally shocked” and they immediately agreed.

“I was like, oh yeah, we're totally best friends with Miley now!” Lauren shared.

9. Billie Eilish