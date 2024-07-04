Jeff Lewis Blasts 'Obnoxious' Sonja Morgan, Says She 'Came for Me' During WWHL Taping

Bravo

'Flipping Out' alum Jeff Lewis lays into Sonja Morgan about their joint appearance on the 'Watch What Happens Live' 15th anniversary special, saying the 'Real Housewives of New York' alum's "drunk behavior" was "20 times worse" than what aired.

Jeff Lewis has been known to bristle during his frequent appearances on Watch What Happens Live, with many of those moments directed at host Andy Cohen. But during the 15th anniversary special, it appears it was Sonja Morgan who got under his skin the most.

The Flipping Out alum hinted at his frustrations during the show, but really unloaded on his own radio show on Wednesday, saying he was "very annoyed" by her, and the show's team "did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious, drunk behavior, but what you see was 20 times worse."

"She never stopped talking. She was belligerent. She was rude and disrespectful. She was confrontational. She came for me at the break. I was completely turned off by her behavior," he lamented on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live. TooFab has reached out to Bravo and reps for Morgan for comment.

He said that during that break, she told him, "I only hate one other person more than you." She also allegedly demanded he "get on [his] knees" to apologize to Giudice for his on-camera remarks about her.

That moment did make the final broadcast, with Giudice calling him out publicly for a perceived lack of sincerity. "Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something," she said. "But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it." He again told her he was genuinely sorry.

While no one on WWHL deigned to clarify just what it was he'd said that he was now apologizing for, Us Weekly notes that the moment came on the heels of Lewis' May appearance on the Two T's in a Pod podcast.

"I think I'd probably let Teresa go," Lewis told the hosts in May.

"Good luck to you on social media," Mellencamp responded.

"Oh, is that not good? Oh, I don't even know. Is that a problem? I just -- it's just my opinion."

It comes after The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise aborted its reunion for Season 14 due to cast relationships reportedly being so tense. In particular, the long-running feud between the sisters-in-law appears to have reached a point of no return, effectively derailing the show.

As for Lewis, it seems he's a lot more frustrated with Morgan on that special than his confrontation on the air with Giudice. "Like, here I am celebrating 15 years with my good friend Andy Cohen. I’m having the best time," said Lewis. "And I got this woman coming for me -- by the way, accusing me of something that I don’t recall doing. And I don’t think it was something that I did do."

He even claimed she confronted him backstage after the taping, but executives "kind of pulled her away from me." Lewis' conclusion on the matter was, "There is a point in time where it’s not funny anymore, and I think she has to clean up her act."