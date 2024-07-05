These Celebs Have All Dated Billionaires

Getty

"If you stay, you will die without ever becoming who you can be," one star said of her "sexy," "brilliant" and very rich ex.

Celebrities can earn millions for their movies, music and other projects -- but only a select few make it to billionaire status. And while not all celebs will earn a 10-figure salary in Hollywood, sometimes they end up dating the people who do!

Through the years, many stars have ended up dating billionaires, from tech moguls to CEOs. Although not all the relationships end up standing the test of time, it definitely seems like it was fun while it lasted.

Find out which stars have dated the richest people in the world…

1. Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr began dating Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2014 after meeting him at a Louis Vuitton dinner at the MOMA in New York City. Looking back, Miranda says her relationship with the billionaire moved slowly but by 2016, they were engaged. They later tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony. Evan has a reported net worth of $2.9 billion.

“He was so patient with me. Our relationship evolved slowly. And we established a nice friendship before we became boyfriend and girlfriend. I never even thought that this kind of love was possible," she told Vogue Australia.

2. Rihanna & Hassan Jameel

Before Rihanna found love with A$AP Rocky, she dated billionaire Hassan Jameel from 2017 to 2020. While they kept their relationship extremely private, Hassan was known to be a Saudi businessman who served as Deputy President of Abdul Latif Jameel. The company was founded by his grandfather and currently holds distribution rights to Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Rihanna has since become a billionaire herself.

3. Mariah Carey & James Packer

Mariah Carey once dated Australian businessman James Packer. The billionaire amassed his fortune as a media mogul, taking over the family company, Consolidated Press Holdings Limited, as well as their investments in companies like Crown Resorts. Australia’s Financial Review Magazine listed his net worth over $3 billion in 2023.

Mariah and James first met at the premiere of Hercules in 2014 and began dating several months later. In early 2016, James popped the question with a $10 million 35 carat diamond ring but before they could tie the knot, they split. Despite not being married, the former couple reached a settlement with Mariah reportedly walking away with between $5 and $10 million as well as her diamond ring.

4. Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek has been married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault since 2009 and the couple share a daughter. The French businessman amassed his fortune as the CEO of Kering, his family’s company which owns designer brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, and as a managing partner of investment company Groupe Artémis. According to Bloomberg, he’s currently worth over $30 billion.

As for how Salma met her wealthy husband, she’s always played coy.

“It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting,” she once shared with Town & Country.

5. Linda Evangelista & François-Henri Pinault

Before François-Henri was married to Salma, he previously dated supermodel Linda Evangelista for a brief time. During their relationship, Linda became pregnant with their son, but since then, Linda has kept very quiet about their relationship. In 2012, she took François-Henri to court to demand child support for their son, asking for $46,000 a month in order to cover an around-the-clock nanny and a security team. They eventually agreed to an undisclosed amount.

6. Grimes & Elon Musk

Since meeting in 2018, musician Grimes has had an on-and-off relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world. With a fortune that’s reportedly worth over $190 billion, Elon has amassed his incredible wealth through a myriad of companies from PayPal to Tesla to Neuralink.

While the couple are currently not in a relationship, they previously welcomed three children together. As for whether their father’s wealth will impact their upbringing, Grimes admits she’s worried about their privilege.

“I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space,” she told Wired.

7. Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson was once married to billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, the co-managing director of Al Mana Group. The company, which was founded by his father, operates numerous venues across several countries including Zara, Calvin Klein and Lush as well as food retailers like McDonalds and Haagen-Dazs.

During their relationship, Janet and Wissam tied the knot and were married for five years but split in 2017 — just months after welcoming their son.

8. Jane Fonda & Ted Turner

Jane Fonda was once married to billionaire media mogul Ted Turner, who founded television networks CNN and TBS, and is America’s third-largest individual landowner. He originally took control of his family’s advertising company in the 1960s and rebranded it to Turner Broadcasting. In 1996, he then sold the company to Time Warner for $7.3 billion in stock. Today, Forbes estimates Ted’s fortune to be around $2.5 billion.

Jane and Ted were married from 1991 to 2001 before splitting after a decade together. During that time, Jane took a step back from acting but after their divorce, she reentered the spotlight.

“He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay,” she later said. “But there was this angel on my shoulder…it was hard to even hear her voice, [saying], ‘If you stay, you will die without ever becoming who you can be. You will not really be authentic.’”

9. Naomi Campbell & Vladislav Doronin

Naomi Campbell was previously linked to Russian real estate mogul Vladislav Doronin. The billionaire amassed his fortune as the CEO of international real estate company, OKO Group, as well as the chairman of Aman Resorts and the co-founder of developmental company Capital Group.