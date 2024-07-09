Sharon Osbourne Makes Woman Who Trashed Ozzy on a Plane Cry: 'Peasant'

Getty

"I can honestly tell you, Mom, I have never heard in real life -- outside of a movie -- somebody call someone a peasant before," Kelly recalled of how Sharon came to her husband's defense.

Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne are making sure people know to never mess with Ozzy Osbourne.

While talking about travelling with celebrity status on their family podcast The Osbournes, Sharon and Kelly recalled a moment on a plane where they overheard a passenger talking bad about Ozzy -- who was also on the flight.

"We get on this flight, the last time dad was in England," Kelly began sharing about their flight from London to LA.

"We boarded really early," Sharon interjected.

"Because Dad didn't want everyone to see him getting on and he's just sat there, he's just drawing in his sketch book and this woman comes on the plane and she is so moody," Kelly continued, before adding that the woman kept "looking back" at the Osbournes.

"She's looking at us and I kind of pay no attention to her, Mom's helping Dad, and then this man comes up and they start talking s--t about Dad and I was like, 'Oi, you better watch your f--king mouth,'" Kelly said before adding what Sharon did next.

"Then Mom took it to a level where I was just like, I can honestly tell you, Mom, I have never heard in real life -- outside of a movie -- somebody call someone a peasant before," Kelly said.

"I know I said, 'I know it's not your fault but you are such a peasant and she started to cry," Sharon recalled of her reaction to the woman speaking ill of her husband.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sharon and Ozzy have managed to stay together for over 40-years, but not without their ups and downs.

They had been married for 34 years at the time when Ozzy had his affair that almost ended their relationship. While the pair have worked things out now, Sharon revealed that she tried to kill herself following Ozzy's four-year affair.

They also raised three children together: Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38. Ozzy later entered rehab for sex addiction, he and Sharon reconciled, and later renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day in 2017.

Ozzy has previously said he regrets cheating on Sharon; the Grammy-winner told British GQ that he’s "not proud" of his behavior.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart,” he told the publication.

The Black Sabbath rocker is also battling Parkinson's disease and various medical problems and surgeries resulting from a fall in 2019.

He publicly revealed his 2003 Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020 and has undergone several back surgeries in an attempt to fix the damage done to his spine due to the fall. The accident exacerbated his existing back and neck problems from a 2003 bike crash.