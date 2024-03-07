Sharon Osbourne Shares How She Really Feels About James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Wintour

ITV

Gossip legend Sharon Osbourne is a special "lodger" on ITV's 'Celebrity Big Brother,' where she's been dishing on Hollywood celebrities -- while former 'X Factor' judge Louis Walsh shared what it was like working alongside Britney Spears.

Well, ITV and Celebrity Big Brother producers must be pleased after the hefty deal they reportedly signed off on to bring Sharon Osbourne to the revived UK show because she is bringing the dirt.

The former The Talk co-host has never been shy about expressing her feelings, but she may just be more unfiltered than ever as she dished on James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, and Anna Wintour -- while her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh talked working alongside Britney Spears.

Sharon let it all fly in a conversation with Louis and Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith. It all started innocently enough when Gary was talking about name-droppers he's known.

"When my friends talk about people they know or people they've met, we would always take the mick and say, 'Well, if you drop the names, I'll pick them up,'" he said, per The Daily Mail.

"I'll tell you who does that," Sharon immediately shot back. "James Corden. He does it all the time."

The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne then offered up an example. "I go to him, 'I really like your shoes,' and he goes, 'Yeah, Stella McCartney,'" she shared. "I'm like, 'I didn't ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes.' He played the L.A. game really well."

Louis joked that it's about "kissing all the right people," mentioning Anna Wintour as one of those right people, which just sent Sharon off with another response.

"Oh she loves him, loves him," she replied. "But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the c-word."

Louis agreed with Sharon on that one, and then just baited her with another he feels is the same way: "And Ellen DeGeneres?" Sharon's answer this time was non-verbal, as she mimicked vomiting. These two are catty gold!

At this point, producers might want to take advantage of the time they have with Sharon and just have the other Houseguests start saying famous names around her to see how she responds.

Explaining that it was due to her husband's health, per The Sun, Sharon has been receiving special treatment in the CBB house. She doesn't have to sleep with the rest of the Houseguests, instead enjoying her own private bedroom as a "celebrity lodger."

She's also apparently not beholden to their wakeup times, as she slept in past noon on Wednesday. On top of that, the former reality star is reportedly earning a whopping £100,000 a day for her reported five-day stay.

While she's yet to dish on her time as a judge on The X Factor alongside Simon Cowell, Sharon did tease that she may yet have something to say about her "snooty" former colleague. According to Sharon, they no longer talk.

On her way into the house, she joked with The Sun, "There will be lots of stories, he's going to need more Botox after we finish with him." The we she's referring to is herself and Louis, who she also says has fallen out of touch with Simon.

Louis hasn't dished on Simon, either, but he did have something to say about Britney Spears, per The Daily Mail, who he worked alongside for just two days when he filled in for Simon on the stateside edition of The X Factor.

"I sat with Britney. She was there but she wasn't really 'there'," he told The Traitors and Love Island alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. "She had earplugs in!"

"She was just--" he said before miming an open-mouthed, vacant stare. When Ekin-Su said she thinks Hollywood has "damaged" the pop diva, Louis agreed.

Sharon and Louis' post-X Factor reunion on CBB kicked off straight away, too, as they were immediately tasked a "secret mission" by Big Brother upon entering the house. They were to secretly judge their fellow housemates as they entered the house before putting three in danger of eviction.

Along the way, as reported by Yahoo! News, Louis said Coronation Street star Colson Smith had "big ears," he chastised Ekin-Su for being on "every show," and they both took issue with Ibiza Weekender reality star David Potts, who arrived in a very short dress.

"He’s wearing nothing… I have to see whether [his personality] is put on or if it’s natural," Sharon said of David. "His fruit and veg are hanging down in the front, and I find that a little bit disturbing. I wasn’t looking. You can’t help but see; he’s jumping up and down."

Walsh's declaration of David was, "He's a bit much for me."

After their picks -- which included David, Gary, and TV host Zeze Millz -- the duo entered the house and faced the ire of those selected. At this, Louis promptly threw Sharon under the bus, saying the decisions were all hers -- though he wasn't wrong about that.

Ultimately, Sharon selected Gary to face the public vote this week (the UK version of Big Brother sees nominated houseguests' fates determined by the viewing audience). More than likely -- following the traditional rules -- the rest of the house will still vote and one or more will join Gary in danger. Viewers will then vote who they want to save.