Cindy Crawford Apologizes to Greek Fashion Designer She Said She'd 'Never Work with Again'

After the supermodel made comments about the Greek designer Vassilios Kostetsos during a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' she took to Instagram to set the record straight on her "mix up."

Cindy Crawford is speaking out after she named Vassilios Kostetsos as the fashion designer she hopes to "never work with again."

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the supermodel participated in the late-night show's popular segment, "Plead the Fifth," during which Cohen asks a guest three questions, but they can only pass and "plead the fifth" for one of them.

The Bravo host kicked off the segment by asking Crawford the first question: "Name one fashion designer you hope to never work with again."

The 58-year-old didn't immediately answer as she appeared to struggle to find a designer she didn't enjoy working with.

"I've really only worked with good ones," she said to Cohen, who noted that Crawford "can plead the fifth."

"No, I know this game," she replied. "If I plead the fifth on this one, it's gonna get nastier."

Crawford then answered the question. "Okay, Vassilios. He was a swimsuit designer in Greece," she said. "I'm just gonna go rando. I answered it, but I didn't offend any big designers."

"That was very strategic," Cohen said.

However, it appears that Crawford possibly didn't intend to name Kostetsos as the Meaningful Beauty founder took to Instagram on Thursday to apologize to the Greek designer, claiming there was a "mix up."

Crawford shared a series of throwback photos that featured her walking in his runway shows, including an image of them posing together.

"From the archive... so many fun looks walking for @vassilioskostetsos," she captioned her post. "P.S. sorry for the mix up -- I guess I fold under pressure! If you know you know. Sending a big kiss."

Fortunately, it definitely seems that there are no hard feelings between Crawford and Kostetsos. The designer shared a sweet comment on her post.

"I know…🌀😉🌀Unforgettable Highlights!!!!," he wrote. "When the thousands of audience went crazy when you walked the catwalk in Athens!!!I never doubt your morals and your professionalism but also your love for Greece!🌀🇬🇷🌀You have always been and will my top muse🌀👑🌀I hope see you again in Greece🌀💐🌀❤️🌀🙏🏻."

Kostetsos also shared not one, but two posts, on his own profile, sharing throwback photos and a video that featured shots of Crawford appearing in his "historic fashion show."

"Snapshots from my historic fashion show in Athens starring Cindy Crawford that was applauded by thousands of guests," he wrote in the post's captions. "I always made sure that the Supermodels that I brought to Athens felt to the specifications of the foreign shows, Paris, Milan or New York and not of a Balkan country....!🌀💙🌀👑🌀🇬🇷🌀 @cindycrawford

Meanwhile, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Crawford ultimately answered all three of Cohen's questions while playing "Plead the Fifth," including her thoughts on her daughter Kaia Gerber's boyfriend Austin Butler, specifically how he changed his voice for Elvis, which many people believe has never gone away.

"What was your take on his never-ending Elvis accent?" Cohen asked, to which Crawford replied, "I just ... That’s Austin to me."

"I didn't know that he was from Anaheim," she continued, adding, "He spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck. I've never heard him ... like, I didn't know him pre-Elvis. So that's just Austin to me."