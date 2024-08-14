Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Stands with Scheana Shay, Addresses Tom Sandoval Lawsuit

Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules star was asked on WWHL whether she believes her and Shay's friendship "took a hit" after the Season 11 reunion, before sharing if they've "been in touch."

It seems that Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay are mending their friendship following the explosive Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion earlier this year.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix revealed where she stands with Shay after last season and the fallout of Scandoval.

When host Andy Cohen asked Madix if she's "been in touch" with Shay since filming wrapped, the Love Island USA host said with a smile, "Here and there."

Cohen then followed up by asking Madix, "Would you say that your friendship took a big hit after the reunion?" to which the 39-year-old reality star admitted, "Yes."

"But there's a lot of love there and I think that will always be there," she added. "And I'm really happy she just won an award for talking about her postpartum OCD and I thought that was like really, really lovely."

Throughout Season 11, Shay struggled to maintain her friendship with Madix, while also wanting to forgive Sandoval and mend their friendship in the wake of Scandoval, AKA when Sandoval cheated on Madix after nearly 10 years together, and his secret affair with Rachel Leviss came to light.

During the Season 11 reunion, Madix reacted to a comment made by Shay's husband, Brock Davies, who claimed Sandoval was a being a better friend to Madix than she was.

"Obviously this year was a little bit more difficult for us," Madix told Shay. "When I am going through things, I isolate as well and that is my fault.'

Shay also came to Madix's defense, but did note that there was "distance" between them. "She's busier than she’s ever been. Even before we started filming, I did feel distance," she said. "I know you have done that to other people in your life who are close to you as well so I know it is not just me."

The reality star -- along with several of her costars -- spent the majority of Season 11 attempting to force Madix to interact with her ex. However, Madix stuck to her guns, proceeding to film the Bravo show with the hopes of never speaking to Sandoval again.

During the show's reunion, the cast reacted to the final minutes of the season finale in real time, with Madix breaking down after seeing Sandoval and Lala Kent break the fourth wall and share their true opinions of Madix after she walked from cameras after she felt cornered into having a conversation with her ex-boyfriend.

After the finale aired, Shay claimed during a May episode of her Scheanaigans with Scheana Shay podcast that producers were "frustrated" with Madix over her refusal to talk to Sandoval, and encouraged her and the other cast members to share their real opinions.

When asked who she's "better friends" with -- Madix or Sandoval -- at the time, Shay gave a surprising answer. "Right now, I don't speak to either of them that much," she revealed.

Fortunately, it appears that the two are on better terms now, with Shay even calling out Sandoval last month over his lawsuit against Madix.

According to TMZ, Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Madix claiming she "obtained access" to his phone and found explicit videos of Rachel Leviss without his "authorization or permission" in March 2023. Sandoval alleged Madix "made copies" of the video on his phone and sent it to "Leviss and third parties" without his consent. Though she's talked about seeing the footage, Madix has denied sharing the video with anyone else.

Madix reacted to Sandoval's lawsuit via her attorney, Jordan Susman, calling Sandoval's actions "abhorrent" and accusing him of "emotional warfare."

Two days later, Sandoval claimed he didn't intend to sue Madix, and said he was withdrawing the lawsuit. He also fired his attorney.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Madix responded to a fan who asked if she believes Sandoval's claim that he didn't mean to sue her, and his lawyer was at fault.

She shrugged, to which Cohen pushed further, asking, "What was your reaction when you saw that? You must have been quite furious."