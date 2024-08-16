Ben Affleck's Cousin to Appear on Mormon Swinger Reality Series

Getty

Zac Affleck and his wife Jen -- yes, Jen -- appear in the wild trailer for the show, with Ben's cousin threatening divorce at one point.

Another member of Ben Affleck's family is stepping into the spotlight.

Earlier this week, Hulu dropped the first trailer for its upcoming reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- which features an appearance from Ben's first cousin once removed, Zac Affleck. Zac, who recently graduated from Brigham Young University, is reportedly the son of Ben and Casey Affleck's first cousin.

Zac's wife has a very healthy following on social media, with more than 1.1 million followers on her TikTok. She's part of the #MomTok community in Utah, which is at the center of Hulu's new series. The pair are parents to two kids -- a son, Luca, who just turned one, and a daughter, Nora, who turns three in November.

Jen, now 25, got pregnant with their first child when she was 21.

After Zac's connection to Ben started making headlines, he reacted on Instagram, quipping, "Mhhh you learn new things each day lol" -- along with a tears of joy emoji.

The couple can be seen in the trailer for the new show, as Zac appears to react to his wife's newfound popularity online by saying, "It’s been really crazy for us."

At another point, she says her group of friends -- some of whom were caught up in a "soft swinging" sex scandal -- is "important" to her, as he responds by saying, "Being divorced and taking care of two kids would be kind of tough, so you make the decision."

She also appears to say they're "the most devout of the whole group," while she's seen being judgmental of another wife's drinking.

"The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines," reads the show's official synopsis.

"Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?"

The series stars a number of #MomTok stars -- most of whom have more than a million followers on TikTok -- including Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul), Demi Engemann (@demilucymay_), Jennifer Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk), Jessi Ngatikaura (@_justjessiiii), Layla Wessel (@laylaleannetaylor), Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley), Mikayla Mathews (@mikaylamatthews) and Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt).

The biggest name here is Paul, who exposed the sex scandal at the center of the show back in May 2022 when she announced her then-husband Tate Paul was divorcing her.

At the time, she claimed the pair were part of a "soft swinging" community -- meaning they had an open marriage but would stop short of having penetrative sex with other people. The arrangement went sour, however, after she claimed to have gone too far with someone else in their community ... and some parties involved "developed feelings."

"We had an agreement and I did step out of that agreement and that's where I messed up," she said. "No one was innocent, everyone has hooked up with everyone in this situation. It wasn't like I was going around hooking up with my friend's husband."

"We were at a party, I got belligerent and we went and messed up with ourselves, rather with the whole group," she added. "One time. It was a one time thing."

She said the incident led to two divorces in their friend group; both Leavitt and Neeley denied being swingers at the time.