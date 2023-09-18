Taylor Frankie Paul Expecting After Pregnancy Loss, Arrest: 'Blessed With Our Rainbow Baby'

Instagram

Pauls' pregnancy comes amid a turbulent year for the TikTok star, who in February was arrested on aggravated assault charges following an alleged incident with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul is pregnant nearly one year after suffering a pregnancy loss with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Paul, 29, took to Instagram to share the good news alongside a maternity photoshoot of her and Mortensen. The loved-up shots see the pair in a field of wild flowers, as Paul, dressed in a baby blue matching shirt and pants set, embraces Mortensen, who lovingly cradles the his girlfriend's pregnant belly.

"One year later we've been blessed with our rainbow baby. It's been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby," Paul wrote alongside the pics.

She continued, "Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full🤍."

Mortensen also shared his excitement over the news in his own Instagram post, writing, "There is one thing I have always felt inside of me that I have dreamed about becoming, and that's a father," he captioned the same set of shots. "I never thought I would ever get to say those words in my life and I will do everything and anything to be the best partner and father to our little rainbow baby."

The child will be the couple's first together, and Paul's third, with the Mormon influencer sharing kids Indy, 6, and Ocean, 3, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

The announcement comes nearly 10 months after Paul revealed she experienced an ectopic pregnancy. Paul opened up about the pregnancy loss in a traumatic TikTok in which she revealed that she miscarried after starting to bleed "a lot."

After being treated, Paul shared that she was no longer pregnant. Speaking directly to her followers, the social media personality offered words of support to those suffering a similar situation.

"My heart goes out to all who have suffered through this, in even much scarier cases," she wrote. "Was a slow and painful process. Still in the process of recovery."

The pregnancy loss is not the only traumatic event to impact the TikToker and her boyfriend. Paul was also charged with domestic violence in February, following an alleged incident with Mortensen.

She was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of child abuse and criminal mischief (via CBS News).

Per a probable cause statement, Paul began hitting boyfriend Dakota Mortensen when he tried to leave during an argument. Video from the incident allegedly shows the influencer throwing barstools at Mortensen, hitting him with one which also hit her daughter. According to Page Six, the police report said the girl sustained a bump on her head -- with authorities calling it a "goose egg" -- while the chairs reportedly left holes in the walls.

Paul pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault in late August, while the other charges have since been dismissed. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, who cited court documents, Paul's charge will be entered as a misdemeanor, on the condition she abides by the terms of her plea agreement over the next three years.

Mortensen, who has been open about his own struggles with drug addiction, voiced support for his girlfriend in the wake of her legal troubles, telling followers he would be there for her amid the drama.

"If there's one thing I know and I will proudly say that, she's an incredible mom and she loves her kids so much," Mortensen said in a February TikTok. "Obviously, you guys all can assume the worst of everything, because that's all you guys do. But I've seen it and I just know."

"I will be there for her," he continued, "but I'm a recovering addict, rock bottom is where I've been many times in my life and I wish that I had people that I loved at those times that left and walked away from me. I'm not going to do that to her. I will be there for her and help her any way I can."

Paul says that the pair has grown closer since the incident, with the couple spending time with Mortensen's family as they worked to grow their own.