Video Shows Moment Rachel Morin's Suspected Killer Is Arrested In Tulsa Bar

10 months after the brutal murder of the Maryland mother-of-five, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was arrested -- though, in video from his capture, he denied being who authorities were searching for.

The Tulsa Police Department has released bodycam video of the moment Rachel Morin's suspected killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, was apprehended 10 months after her brutal murder.

Morin's body was found on the Ma & Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland in August 2023, after she failed to return from a run. 37 at the time of her death, Morin was a mother-of-five.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested on June 14, at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma ... thanks to tips and DNA tracking.

In video from the scene, via CBS, a number of officers are seen gathering outside the Los Dos Amigos sports bar around 10:45pm -- as one of them reportedly said, "It's possible that he's in there and he's sitting at the bar,"

Officers then go into the establishment and walk up to a man wearing a yellow shirt, later identified as Martinez-Hernandez. They ask him to go outside with them, where he's immediately placed in handcuffs.

Initially, he gives them a false identity -- saying his name is Juan Carlo, repeatedly. One of the officers, however, isn't buying it -- and can be heard saying, "He's lying." She then asks the suspect to smile -- comparing it against a smiling photo of Martinez-Hernandez they had on their phones -- before saying, "That's him."

Eventually, he's put back in handcuffs, placed in a patrol car and taken in for processing. The 23-year-old -- who is a citizen of El Salvador -- was later charged with first and second-degree murder, rape, sex offense, and kidnapping.

Rachel Morin's Murder & Investigation

The investigation into Morin's murder began in August 2023, after her boyfriend said she never returned from a run on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air. After he reported her missing, her body was discovered the following day along a hiking trail. Later that month, authorities released footage of a male they believed was connected to the brutal homicide of Morin; the video was from Los Angeles.

On the six-month anniversary of the mother of five's murder, the Harford County Sheriff's Office released two sketches of the suspect, and new details about the case.

In a press conference about Martinez-Hernandez's arrest in June, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said authorities were able to locate him through DNA evidence. He added that Martinez-Hernandez was not a legal citizen, and illegally crossed the border in February 2023. According to Tulsa County jail records, Martinez-Hernandez was also on an ICE hold.

Gahler said Martinez-Hernandez "fled" El Salvador to the U.S. after he allegedly murdered a woman in January 2023.

Two months later, he "brutally attacked" a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles in a home invasion, according to Gahler, noting this was the crime scene where the recovered genetic material was linked to Morin's case.