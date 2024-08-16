Video Shows Moment Rachel Morin's Suspected Killer Is Arrested In Tulsa Bar

10 months after the brutal murder of the Maryland mother-of-five, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was arrested -- though, in video from his capture, he denied being who authorities were searching for.
The Tulsa Police Department has released bodycam video of the moment Rachel Morin's suspected killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, was apprehended 10 months after her brutal murder.
Morin's body was found on the Ma & Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland in August 2023, after she failed to return from a run. 37 at the time of her death, Morin was a mother-of-five.
Martinez-Hernandez was arrested on June 14, at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma ... thanks to tips and DNA tracking.
In video from the scene, via CBS, a number of officers are seen gathering outside the Los Dos Amigos sports bar around 10:45pm -- as one of them reportedly said, "It's possible that he's in there and he's sitting at the bar,"
Officers then go into the establishment and walk up to a man wearing a yellow shirt, later identified as Martinez-Hernandez. They ask him to go outside with them, where he's immediately placed in handcuffs.
Arrest Made 10 Months After Mother of 5's Brutal Murder on Running TrailView Story
Initially, he gives them a false identity -- saying his name is Juan Carlo, repeatedly. One of the officers, however, isn't buying it -- and can be heard saying, "He's lying." She then asks the suspect to smile -- comparing it against a smiling photo of Martinez-Hernandez they had on their phones -- before saying, "That's him."
Eventually, he's put back in handcuffs, placed in a patrol car and taken in for processing. The 23-year-old -- who is a citizen of El Salvador -- was later charged with first and second-degree murder, rape, sex offense, and kidnapping.
Rachel Morin's Accused Killer Appears In Court, Victim's Mom Calls Out His 'Brazen' Behavior After MurderView Story
Rachel Morin's Murder & Investigation
The investigation into Morin's murder began in August 2023, after her boyfriend said she never returned from a run on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air. After he reported her missing, her body was discovered the following day along a hiking trail. Later that month, authorities released footage of a male they believed was connected to the brutal homicide of Morin; the video was from Los Angeles.
On the six-month anniversary of the mother of five's murder, the Harford County Sheriff's Office released two sketches of the suspect, and new details about the case.
In a press conference about Martinez-Hernandez's arrest in June, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said authorities were able to locate him through DNA evidence. He added that Martinez-Hernandez was not a legal citizen, and illegally crossed the border in February 2023. According to Tulsa County jail records, Martinez-Hernandez was also on an ICE hold.
Police Release Video Of Shirtless Man In Connection With Rachel Morin MurderView Story
Gahler said Martinez-Hernandez "fled" El Salvador to the U.S. after he allegedly murdered a woman in January 2023.
Two months later, he "brutally attacked" a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles in a home invasion, according to Gahler, noting this was the crime scene where the recovered genetic material was linked to Morin's case.
At the time, Gahler also shared that investigators weren't sure if Morin's murder was "random or targeted."