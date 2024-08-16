Shannen Doherty's Mom Takes Over Daughter's Podcast: 'I'm Here for All of You'

Instagram

One month after the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress' death, her mother Rosa Doherty spoke out on her daughter's podcast -- thanking fans for their support as she shared her plans to continue her work.

Appearing on the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actress' Let's Be Clear podcast Wednesday, Rosa thanked listeners for their outpouring of love and support, before sharing her plans to continue her daughter's work.

"I am going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that's what we discussed she wanted me to do," Rosa shared. "Of course, I'm not her. I could never be her. I'm not as well-spoken as she was, but I'm here for all of you."

The podcast, Rosa said, holds a special place in her heart, as she preciously appeared as a guest and got to watch the impact it had on her daughter in the last year of her life as she battled stage 4 breast cancer.

"It meant so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her," she noted. "And helped her so much through everything she was going through."

Rosa, who was also joined on the podcast by Shannen's friend, Anne Marie Kortright, also detailed encountering fans on the street in the days after her daughter's death. She said that she's happy to see the outpouring of love for Shannen, but does have one stipulation when it comes to meeting the Charmed alum's fans.

"I say, 'You can hug me, but you cannot cry,'" Rosa noted. "'Just don't cry because if you cry, I'll start crying and I can't stop.'"

As for her daughter's legacy, Rosa said it's important to her to continue what her daughter started.

"Her legacy will be the love that she gave to everybody that she knew and the love that she gave to people that she didn't know," she added. "I really want to keep up with you guys and you guys to keep up with us and know what's going on and continue the love that Shannen had."

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones.

In June, Shannen shared on her podcast that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.

During an interview with PEOPLE in November 2023, the actress -- who had a close relationship with her mother -- recalled Rosa suffering a brain aneurysm when she was a child.

"I come from a woman who was determined," Shannen said. "She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, 'You don't give up. You just have to work hard at it.'"

"I think I was always a fighter," she explained. "I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to."

A few months earlier, the Heathers actress got candid with her followers as she opened up about having a brain tumor removed, admitting that she was "worried" about how her possible death would affect her mom.

"January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy," Shannen captioned the June 2023 Instagram post. "I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

Meanwhile, during an episode of her podcast this past April, Shannen expressed similar concerns regarding leaving her mom behind if she lost her battle with cancer.

"Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier," she said at the time, per PEOPLE. "I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture."

In the same episode, Shannen said she wasn't scared to die, but he didn't "want" to die.