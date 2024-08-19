Mamie Laverock Returns Home from Hospital Months After Five-Story Fall

Facebook

Despite being released, the 20-year-old Love Calls the Heart actress is "still severely injured," according to a new update on her condition.

After nearly three months in the hospital, Mamie Laverock is home.

The 20-year-old Love Calls the Heart actress' Facebook page revealed the news early Monday morning -- sharing photos from what appeared to be a party celebrating her release.

Video also shows her arriving home in an ambulance:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie," read one of the posts, alongside a photo of a rainbow cake in front of elaborate rainbow balloons.

A second photo was of a sign reading, "Home Sweet Home," with a picture of Laverock on it.

After a well-wisher asked whether the post really meant Laverock was home, whoever is running her page responded, "She's still severely injured but we will take care of her privately. She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far ... next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home."

The update comes shortly after another post to her page earlier this month, in which the actress stood and took her "first steps" since her tragic accident back in May.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Laverock's fall occurred on May 26, two weeks after she reportedly experienced a medical emergency and was first taken to the hospital. Her parents did not specify the emergency, but hinted at its severity on a GoFundMe page set up for her, writing that her mother Nicole Rockmann managed "to get there in time to save her life."

At the time, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, per the parents, where she was expected to stay "upwards of a month or more."

All that was before the fall, which her parents also detailed on the GoFundMe -- writing that after two weeks of "extensive treatment," their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

As a result of the fall, the family said that Laverock endured "life-threatening injuries" and had already "undergone multiple extensive surgeries."

According to Rockmann, her daughter's fall was not "intended" nor a suicide attempt. Laverock's mother said she blames the hospital -- St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver -- for the accident, adding that the family plans to take legal action against the healthcare facility.