Christina Applegate Gives Her Friends One 'Disclaimer' When They Want To Catch Up

On her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate shares, "I always say, sure, if you want to go to lunch, just know -- and you have to know this and you can't be mad at me..."

Christina Applegate is having to get used to her new level of athleticism after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Now, that her catch-ups with friends are no longer hiking up hills or playing sport, The Sweetest Thing star opts for a more laid back activity when friends want to see her.

"I have no muscles in my legs, which I showed you," the 52-year-old told Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler during an episode of their MeSsy podcast.

"I look like Humpty Dumpty," she continued. "My little tiny, weird legs and then my big menopausal belly."

Along with how the duo's bodies have changed over the course of battling MS, the pair focused on the joy of missing out and pushing past their limit. Sigler was diagnosed with the disease when she was 20 years old, while Applegate went public with her diagnosis in 2021.

"I was the most active, athletic-- if everyone was going to go play a sport, I was in it 'till the end," 43-year-old Sigler recalled.

"If everyone was going to go for a walk, I was the first one to be out in the street. That was me, that was my personality. That was my life. I just always wanted to be doing something, and up and out, I was never home. Now I feel like I’m always home."

Applegate said she was different when growing up.

"I just wanted to be home. I just liked being home. I liked being in my bed," she explained, before adding that changed when she became an actor.

However, she said she's since returned to being a homebody since she found out about her MS.

"I like being home now because, well, I like being in my bed, but also I don't want to be in my bed," she said. "But once I do go out, I'm happy I've done it."

"What I've done now is, with everyone that I know who wants to do something with me, and they know that it's not going to be a hike in the hills," she explained, "that's not going to happen because I'm so not conditioned right now, which is a whole other subject because I haven't been moving."

"Like if I go up a hill, my heart starts beating really fast and I think I'm going to have a heart attack because my heart's just... the muscle isn't there," she added.

There is a condition the Dead to Me star does give to her friends before they hang out with her, and that is that she has to be allowed to cancel at the last minute.