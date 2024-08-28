Garcelle Beauvais Says Racist Comments Drove Son Jax From RHOBH

Getty/Instagram

Jax appeared on the Bravo reality series over the last few seasons, alongside twin brother, Jaid, whom Beauvais shares with ex-husband, Michael Nilon.

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing an update on her family ahead of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While appearing on the Pop Culture Moms podcast Tuesday, Beauvais told hosts Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlberg that her son teenage, Jax, will not be returning to RHOBH after he was met with racist bullying and harassment in 2022.

The Coming to America actress said her son approached her about taking a step back before the cameras began rolling for Season 14.

"Jax said to me, 'Mom, I can't do it anymore. It was too negative for me,'' Beauvais, who also shares Jax's twin brother, Jaid, with ex-husband, Michael Nilon, said.

"I respected that, and so he's not on this season at all," the model added of the show, which is currently in production.

Both Jax and Jaid have appeared on past seasons of RHOBH, as well as Beauvais' eldest son, Oliver, 33, from her previous relationship.

In August 2022, Jax, who was 14 at the time, had spoken out about negative comments he received on an Instagram photo.

He urged trolls, who left comments about older brother Oliver’s battle with addiction, to "leave me alone please."

The hate was so bad, Beauvais even stepped in, urging fans to "leave our kids alone" on social media amid the drama that was playing out onscreen.

"It hurts it's not OK I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

In another statement shared that same month, Beauvais tweeted on Jax's behalf in which he condemned the online harassment: "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama."

He added at the time, "Middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school."

While Beauvais received support from her RHOBH co-stars at the time, many of whom also spoke out about the online hate, she said on Pop Culture Moms Tuesday that she "absolutely" considered leaving the show after her son's experience.

"When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind, because nobody deserves it," Beauvais said. "Nobody's kids deserve it. But I thought, you know, he's doing this because of me and it's our family. And it was his first week of high school. And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible."

Despite the ugliness she said her son endured, Beauvais still gives her kids the option to appear in RHOBH before the beginning of each season, adding that "they deal with enough in terms of ... high school and trying to figure out their life."

Though her family won't be on the show as much this season, Beauvais promised that Season 14 will still be "really good."