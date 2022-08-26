Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Deny Orchestrating Social Media Attack on Garcelle's Son

Getty

After Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax spoke out about some of the racist comments he was subjected to by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, three of the show's stars are shutting down any suggestion they were behind the attacks.

On Friday, Erika Jayne took to her Instagram Story to reveal some of what allegedly occurred after she drunkenly told Jax to "Get the f--- out" of Garcelle's birthday party on a July episode of the show.

"I want everyone to know this. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person," she wrote. "But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this."

In a followup Story, she addressed social media speculation that someone in the cast was possibly behind a coordinated attack on Jax's page, posting, "I did not hire bots to attack Jax and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands. Sincerely, Erika."

Costar Diana Jenkins also shut down any accusations thrown her way as well.

"I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle's son. Nothing could be further from the truth," she wrote. "I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world. To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening my lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear. Please stop."

Lisa Rinna eventually followed suit, posting to her IG Story: "I can't believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax. Please stop with the accusations and threats."

The drama began Monday when the teenager shared a sampling of the horrible comments some so-called fans have been leaving on his Instagram page, writing, "im a f---ing 14 year old leave me alone please."

A large number of the vile messages revolved around Jax's older brother Oliver's battle with addiction -- which Garcelle has been open about in the past -- while telling Garcelle to stop expressing concern over Erika's drinking on the show. Other comments called Beauvais a "D-list actress," blamed her for getting "The Real" canceled and generally slammed her while defending the other women on the series.

After the entire cast started to speak out against the hateful comments on his account, he released another statement saying, "women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected my first week of high school." He later made his page private.

On Wednesday, Bravo released a statement as well, which was later shared by the cast.

"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the network said. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."