Snooki Claims Jersey Shore Producer Told Cops to Arrest Her for Iconic 'Where's The Beach?' Scene

Getty/MTV

"I don't even think it's legal because they weren't working for the town but I watched the video back and one of the producers said, 'Just arrest her,'" Snooki insisted of the moment that led to her being charged.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi believes her iconic Jersey Shore arrest was dictated by producers.

While appearing on the latest episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, the 36-year-old reality star claimed a producer asked the police to arrest her during her iconic "Where's The Beach?" scene.

On July 30, 2010, Snooki was arrested and booked in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and criminal annoyance. That September, charges were dropped and she was fined $500 and ordered to do two days of community service.

Despite this, Snooki still insisted it was her favorite moment from the six season series, before the gang's reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"I mean Where's The Beach is…," Snooki said of her favorite moments, before revealing what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

"So I woke up that day and I was drinking nonstop, you know when you wake up and you feel like the shakes are coming you're like 'I'm going to s--t, I'm going to throw up' but I have to be on camera and I have to go this shift. I woke up still in my party dress with my blanket on walking to my shift and Danny," she continued.

"Dani said, 'Oh, you're late, you're going to get fired' and I'm like 'No I'm not shut up'," she said of the manager of The Shore Store. To avoid the "scaries" after a big night of drinking Four Lokos and Long Islands, Snooki said she was convinced she just needed to "chug a beer."

"So, I ended up chugging the beer and I was like 'I can't do this'. So that's when I ran. I just ran to the bar. I took shots just to start feeling better and then I just didn't stop. I felt good, I was like I'm not going to go back to work I was meeting all these random people I think I made out with an old man…," the now mother of three recalled.

"It was a nightmare but I had a great time, so that happened. So I knew the beach was right there but my drunk self was like 'How do I get on the beach?' … Because there's only a certain amount of entries to get on the beach. I couldn't find them anywhere so I was like 'Where's the beach?'," she said of the iconic Season 3 moment.

Despite Snooki's disappearance from work making for great reality television, Snooki claimed producers needed to reel her in.

"So I started to blackout when the cops were handcuffing me, but so, little secret though, those cops weren't on shift for the town. They were on shift from production to make sure they are protecting us from crazy people," she claimed. "So I don’t even think it's legal because they weren't working for the town but I watched the video back and one of the producers said 'Just arrest her.'"

The MTV star also took a trip down memory lane and told the story of how she landed the reality series in the first place, admitting that she "always wanted to be a reality star."

"I was obsessed watching Real World growing up and I tried out for Real World, never ended up hearing back, and I was like, 'Ugh, I guess that's not it for me' and then I did this stupid reality show called Is She Really Going Out with Him."

All of these reality show attempts eventually led to a producer reaching out to the 21-year-old at the time through MySpace.

"And then I get a MySpace message and they're like 'Do you want to try out for the show. You have the look. We're looking for Guidos and Guidettes in the tri-state area', so I was like 'OMG this might be my show,'" she recalled. "So, I went to the audition, and it was in a dungeon in this dive bar and I show up with my leopard fur coat. I have my big poof in I was chugging Southern Comfort in the bar, but when I got down I was ready to go, really in my Snooki mood and that's how I got on the show."