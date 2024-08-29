Wife of Missing Man Found Dead Under Neighbor's Hilton Head Rental Home Releases Statement

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

"The loss of Stan has forever changed our family, leaving a void that words cannot express," shares Stanley Kotowski's wife, after police revealed his cause of death earlier this week.

The family of Stanley Kotowski, the man who was found dead under a neighbor's home days after he went missing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is thanking the community for its support during this traumatic ordeal.

On Wednesday night, Jackie Kotowski, the wife of the deceased, took to the "We ❤️ Hilton Head Island" Facebook Group to share her gratitude for everyone who helped with the search for her late husband. Before his body was found, it's on this page where she offered updates on the operation to find him.

"Hi everyone, as many of you know by now, our search for my husband, Stan Kotowski, concluded this past Monday. The loss of Stan has forever changed our family, leaving a void that words cannot express," she began.

"In this incredibly challenging time, we have also found comfort in the warmth and support of the Hilton Head community," she continued. "Before we leave this island, my sons and I wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt thanks to this incredible community, especially to the following."

She then listed the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, saying their "tireless efforts and compassion have been a source of strength for us," as well as the Sea Pines Resort for "ensuring we were well-fed and cared for during this difficult time." Jackie also thanked local reporter Lydia Blackstone for helping spread the word about his disappearance "with such respect and compassion," as well as the entire Hilton Head community.

"From the generosity of residents who offered and provided lodging to us and our loved ones, to the thoughtfulness of Mellow Mushroom's delivery to the kindness of Staples in printing flyers at no cost, to the unwavering support, prayers, and commitment from the Facebook community," she added, before concluding, "We are deeply grateful to all of you."

Jackie's message comes after another she shared on Monday, after her husband's body had been discovered.

"It is with deep sorrow that I share the heartbreaking news that Stan has been found. Sadly, he is no longer with us. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we begin to process this unimaginable loss," she wrote at the time.

"Zak, Ryan and I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered their support, shared information, and helped in the search efforts. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "As we take the time to come to terms with this news, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers. We have not yet made arrangements, but we will share more information when we are able."

Stanley Kotowski was last seen in the South Sea Pines Drive area on Friday, August 16, around 10:30 a.m. Ring footage showed him walking out of the home, before stopping in the street and then walking out of frame.

Officers explained that Kotowski exited the rental home without personal belongings, such as his cell phone or wallet, after suffering a mental health break.

The body was found after an officer on patrol smelled a "foul odor," before authorities "ended up finding a hatch by the outdoor shower on the deck itself" of a nearby home -- before the remains were discovered in a "very small" and "unique" crawlspace below the house. His body was found "150-200 yards max" from the rental.

Per the county coroner -- who positively identified the body as belonging to Kotowski -- his death was ruled a suicide, with the cause of death as "asphyxiation by hanging." After pressing from reporters on how he could have hanged himself in such a small space, the sheriff said there was "an apparatus used to reduce the amount of oxygen you could take in."

It's believed he died on August 16, the day he went missing.

"If there is a message in any of this, we have got to be more attentive to mental illness," added the sheriff.

Per a report from deputies, Jackie also told BCSO that her husband believed "Sea Pines is a 'set up' and has a conspiracy that the people here are out to get him." She stated that Stanley made several statements of people at this place "watching him."

She also told deputies that, before he left, Stanley told her, "Promise me you will go on without me."