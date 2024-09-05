Paris Hilton Reveals Details About Upcoming Reunion with Nicole Richie

Getty/Nylon

"It was such an important part of pop culture history and has really shaped this industry in so many ways and inspired so many others. And now we're coming back to celebrate this again," Hilton said of their reunion show.

Paris Hilton is sharing details about her upcoming reunion with Nicole Richie that has awoken The Simple Life fans around the world.

While sitting down for an interview with Bebe Rexha for Hilton's Nylon cover -- where she stuns with Farrah Fawcett hair -- the "Stars Are Blind" singer, dropped a few hints about what fans can expect.

After referring to her time on the 2003 reality television series -- that ran for five season -- as one of the most "iconic" moments of her life, the owner of 11:11 Media said she was "so excited" about the reunion.

"It was such an important part of pop culture history and has really shaped this industry in so many ways and inspired so many others. And now we're coming back to celebrate this again. I’m so excited about Paris & Nicole: The Encore," Hilton told the "I'm Good" singer.

Richie and Hilton have been spotted filming for the upcoming project, including at a Los Angeles-area Sonic Drive-In they'd previously filmed at during the original series.

"We were working at Sonic a couple of weeks ago, which was a lot of fun. We went back to Arkansas to visit the family that we stayed with originally," Hilton told the publication.

When Rexha ensured Hilton knew that the original The Simple Life fans were going to go "fu--king crazy, I don't think you understand," Hilton said, "I get it."

It's been more than two decades since Hilton and Richie took reality TV by storm on The Simple Life. The "New Era," is a new Peacock reality series from the duo sometimes known as "Sill and Bill" which was announced by the pair in May with no reference as to when it will air.

Cameras also caught Hilton out in NYC on Wednesday, where she said the upcoming revival was "everything" -- before adding, "When we're together, it's like we're teenagers again."

The mother of two has been in the spotlight for decades now, defining the 2000s era in pop culture. Rexha asked how she handles the constant attention, referring to new artist Chappell Roan's viral stance on her own fame. The "Pink Pony Club" singer recently asked fans to let her be when she is not working.

"I'm just so used to it," Hilton replied. "Wherever I go, whenever I'm eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite -- I'll take photos with everyone … I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad."