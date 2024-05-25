Nicole Richie Congratulates Sister Sofia on Birth of First Child

Getty

After Sofia announced that she and her husband Elliot Grainge had welcomed a baby girl, Nicole, her husband Joel Madden, and more stars reacted to the exciting news on Instagram.

Sofia Richie is officially a mom -- and her sister Nicole Richie is already in love with her new niece!

On Friday, Sofia revealed on Instagram that she and Elliot Grainge had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they named Eloise.

"Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍," she captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of her and Grainge's hands cradling their new bundle of joy's baby feet.

The 25-year-old model's loved ones took to the comments section of the post to send their love and congratulations, including Nicole, who shared a funny, yet sweet comment.

"I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot 🐧💕," joked the fashion designer, who also reposted her sister's announcement on her Instagram Stories.

Nicole's husband, Joel Madden, also commented on Nicole's post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️The ⭐️ of the family❤️❤️❤️."

"A beautiful new addition to our family. Congregations Sofia and Elliot. 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷," wrote Brenda Harvey-Richie, the ex-wife of Sofia and Nicole's dad, Lionel Richie.

Meanwhile, many of Sofia's celebrity pals also reacted to the exciting news.

Hailey Bieber -- who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber -- wrote, "Congratulations 🥹🥹💗💗💗."

"eloise! ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations," Emily Ratajkowski added, while Lily Collins commented, "Omg what a name!! So excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️" and Katy Perry wrote, "Our QUEEN."

Jake Shane also chimed in, writing, "Perfect angel. I love her already."

It was also revealed that the baby's middle name, Samantha, holds special meaning for Sofia and Grainge. The name is a sweet homage to Graigne's late mother, Samanta Berg, who suffered complications after he gave birth to him in 1993. She fell into a coma, and passed away in 2007.

Sofia announced she was expecting her first child with Grainge in January, sharing the news via Vogue and telling the publication she's having a baby girl. She also showed off her growing baby bump in a number of stunning portraits for the publication.

"I found out very, very early," Richie said. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."

When she arrived back in Los Angeles, she was due to attend an Ed Sheeran concert with her husband and friends. She knew it was going to be "a boozy night," so wanted to double check she wasn't in fact pregnant. She revealed the newlyweds had been casually trying ever since they got married in April.

"Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. So he didn't really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines," she shared. "I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

They then took three more tests to ensure it was a positive result before sharing the news with both sets of parents.

This is the first child for both Sofia and her husband, the CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.