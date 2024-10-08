DWTS 5th Judge: Fan-Favorite Flops with Shockingly Rough Routine, Drops to Bottom of Pack

ABC

A fan-favorite goes from blowing the judges away to scraping the bottom of the leaderboard as Dancing with the Stars challenged all of the celebrities with a Soul Train theme -- see who's improving, and who fell apart completely!

The first part of a two-night Dancing with the Stars celebration of American music kicked off Monday with the vibe and spirit of Soul Train taking over the ballroom, and even bringing some original Soul Train dancers along for the ride, including guest judge Rosie Perez.

After a miraculous survival last week for both Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts, with the stars riding the bottom of the leaderboard the first two weeks, they really needed to step it up this week and start to show some actual dancing. Both were around during the heights of Soul Train influence, so maybe that would inspire them?

The other big story this week is the apparent real romance between Brooks Nader and her partner Gleb Savchenko. Let's just say, the chemistry was palpable in an incredibly sensual rumba. This show has created many romances, including Britt Stewart and her one-time partner-turned-fiancé Daniel Durant. Will this be another?

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Rosie Perez, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

FILLER

Opening Number

("TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia)," MFSB f. the Third Degrees) A little heavier on the mugging to the camera from the pros at the top of this piece, but definitely brought the funk by the end. It was interesting they started with the two-lowest scorers in Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts -- who did very little down the line -- before getting to the dancers who could move more. It was also great to see some OG Soul Train dancers clapping along (with Popin' Pete of the Electric Boogaloo even taking the stage), emphasizing how important dance was to that iconic show. All in all, it was a lot more high energy than the vice presidential debate that pre-empted this show last week, and promises to be a fun night (we loved that even the judges got in in on it, with Soul Train dancer Rosie Perez shimmying (and not much else) along to the beat, too).

SOUL TRAIN NIGHT

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy

(Quickstep - "Think," Aretha Franklin) Right away, we could see Phaedra getting flustered in rehearsals, with even Val concerned it might be a little too quick for the reality icon. She did fumble a little bit with her footwork in the early going trying to keep up with Val, forgetting to throw out a leg extension here, or match a little flare in the hop there, dropping her arm. It's hard to hold that upper frame when you're not totally confident in what your feet are doing, but she kept it moving and never lost the cheeky character of the piece they'd developed, which was a lot of fun and definitely fit her persona.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 7, 7

My Score: 6

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten

(Foxtrot - "Lady Marmalade," Labelle) We saw those elbow leads and the softening of those arms. We love how teachable Ilona is proving to be, even as this training is going against how she's trained her body to this point. She showed some real elegance out on the dance floor, and that grace she worried might be harder for her to find. This is definitely a great partnership, with each knowing how to bring out the best in the other. We also respect that she immediately knew about the sway issue, meaning she's learning well enough to critique her own performances. She's working so hard.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 7, 7

My Score: 7

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart

(Foxtrot - "Let's Stay Together," Al Green) Eric was fully expecting to go home last week, acknowledging how clunky his movements are. But he was motivated by his at-home partner, wife Eliza, to try and step up his game and earn his place on the show. There was a little more movement and work this week, but still he was lacking graceful movement and finesse. We're happy to see him doing steps, but he needs to work on loosening his knees, maintaining balance, and lightening his feet, on top of a lot of other things still.

We also loved the moment when Julianne asked Britt (who is engaged to her former partner Daniel Durant) if Eric had given her any advice and he laughed, "I have!" while hiding behind her. She then offered some context, saying she can't share his "full" advice on ABC and Disney+ (oh my!) but that honesty is always at the heart of it.

Judges Scores: 7, 6, 5, 6

My Score: 4

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold

(Quickstep - "Superstition," Stevie Wonder) Ironically, Stephen's high-energy gymnastic tendencies actually meant he was working on slowing down for this quickstep in rehearsal. The style definitely suited him as he was able to keep things moving and even gave it his all with some jumps and kicks, keeping the timing better than we've seen to this point. He does need to work on leading with the chest and holding his frame a little lower and more consistently, but we definitely saw more dance-ability. He's used to performing with music, but not to the music, so we were glad to see the judges clue him in and his openness to hearing it.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 7, 7

My Score: 6

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko

(Rumba - "Sexual Healing," Marvin Gaye) If there was any doubt as to their real relationship, Brooks put that to bed (ahem) when she said this song was "real life." They definitely nailed the smoldering aspect of the style, while Brooks had some great hip action going and graceful movement. Each of the stunts started with a bit of a hop off the ground, as if Gleb forgets how light she is, where we'd have rather seen them more organically connected into the floor as she is moved around. Her body language was spot-on throughout, but those little bounces took us out of the otherwise smooth movements of the piece. "That dance made me pregnant," Derek quipped.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 7, 7

My Score: 7

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson

(Jive - "Shout," The Isley Brothers) We got a lot of rehearsal exploration of a backflip, which Joey used to do in high school as a powderpuff cheerleader -- and we definitely see that in his "golden retriever energy" -- which guaranteed we'd be looking for it in this jive. A little higher on the knees, with a little more pop and lightness in the feet. The flip was great, the timing was great, but the rest of the dance definitely needed some honing. We loved what he was doing, but didn't need to see him thinking about what was next, rather than getting lost in the performance. That's how you end up looking under-rehearsed. The pieces are there for him to be a leader in this competition, but it's not fully there just yet.

Judges Scores: 9, 9, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach

(Cha-cha-cha - "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire) The rehearsal time was crunched to two days due to unspecified travel, which meant our focus was on how both of them were worried last week's trouble remembering steps a few times would turn into a complete disaster this week. It kind of did. He was definitely a little too much on his heels for this one, lumbering rather than dancing lightly. This was the first time he's looked really out of his element, though we applaud the effort, and the continued creativity and charm (him sliding his big body between her tiny legs to close!). This was an under-rehearsed mess as far as seeing any actual technique.

Judges Scores: 6, 6, 5, 6

My Score: 3

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson

(Foxtrot - "Dancing Machine," The Jackson 5) This piece was a lot of fun with high athleticism and definite full commitment from Danny throughout. The components continue to fall into place with Danny clearly working on his posture, his arms, footwork, the whole pie. Witney is one of the best partners, really pushing each pro she works with to reach their greatest potential. Danny is proving capable of picking up the steps, so the next step is to add the finesse and artistry to what's coming together on the technical side.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 7, 7

My Score: 7

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater

(Foxtrot - "I Can See Clearly Now," Johnny Nash) His shoulders were practically at his ears when this piece started, and they didn't come down much as he got into the dance itself. We get the sense that there may be medical reasons behind some of his movement limitations, but we still hope to see a little more musicality and (this week for sure) groove in what movements he can give us. There wasn't much in the way of foxtrot here, which has become the norm in his dances, but he does have a sweetness about him that's infectious.

Judges Scores: 6, 5, 5, 5

My Score: 2

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber

(Viennese Waltz - "Fallin'," Alicia Keys) Revealing she'd trained as a competitive pianist means she understands musicality and rhythm. Don't just pull a leg back in that you've extended, you slide and glide through every piece of this. She had the concept of the dance, but was a little too kinetic in her movements -- especially between the movements -- similar to how she'd hop into position last week. The fluidity was missing, making you believe this could be one interconnected move from start to finish. The pieces are there and she's got a basis to build on, but she needs to layer on more artistry.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 7, 8

My Score: 7

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong

(Cha-cha-cha - "It's Tricky," Run-DMC) Chandler was advised to connect more with Brandon and she definitely still needs to work on that. She spends more time dancing to (with?) the camera than with her partner. It's as if the whole routine is a TikTok for her fans rather than a piece with her partner for the live audience and judges. She needs to understand that we can see her so she doesn't need to mug quite so directly at us. A stronger performance with Brandon can only elevate her already electric ability, movement, style, and technique. She's got everything she needs to win this whole thing, but why not push herself to mature as a performer.

Judges Scores: 9, 9, 9, 9

My Score: 8

PREDICTIONS

In a surprise development, Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were not the stars with the lowest two votes on the night after Dwight Howard misstepped (a lot) his way into the conversation. There's a four-point gap between Eric's third-from-last performance and Brooks Nader above him … and above that is a four-way tie for fourth place. We'd be surprised if any of those stars fell into this particular chat.

What we suspect will happen is that Reginald's huge fan-base (which we heard loud and clear in the ballroom tonight) might just be able to save him again, which would be bad news for both Dwight and Eric. Unless, that is, fans are over the real-life romance of Brooks and Gleb Savchenko.

It would be heartbreaking to see Dwight go after a short rehearsal week because his dances with Daniella Karagach have been so entertaining to this point. It really throws a kink into what could happen (and tomorrow night's scores could change everything yet again).

Perhaps after four weeks, fans will be ready to let Reginald go and he and Eric will get cut in the double-elimination Tuesday night, leaving only dancers who've actually shown some real quality moments out there on the dance floor. That would be refreshing. If Dwight pulls it together next week, we actually see that happening (though we'd still be a bit worried for him if Reginald's fanbase continues to soar).