Cooper Koch Feels Menendez Brothers Doc Left Out Evidence That 'Would Have Been Great to Have In There'

Koch also gave some NSFW intel about his nude shower scene in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and opens up about meeting the real Menendez Brothers.

Cooper Koch thinks the the new Menendez brothers documentary on Netflix, The Menendez Brothers, didn't tell the complete story.

While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Monday with host Andy Cohen, Koch revealed that while he thought the doc was "great," there were two things he felt it was missing.

"I thought it was great, I thought they did a great job," Koch -- who who plays Erik Menéndez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- said.

"I thought they left out a couple pieces of information that would have been great to have in there, which are the two pieces of new evidence that have come out. Which is the letter that Erik wrote to his cousin Andy," he began.

"He wrote a letter to his cousin Andy like six to eight months before the murders. He was telling him the abuse was still happening. Then also, a member of Menudo, Roy Rosselló came out about also having been sexually molested by Jose Menendez, so it's huge," Koch continued, addressing additional allegations of abuse levied against the Memendez brothers' father in recent years.

Later in the episode, Koch partook in WWHL's "Clubhouse of Horror," where he was asked some quick fire questions about his time working on Ryan Murphy's Monsters and subsequently visiting the real Menendez brothers in prison.

Of meeting Erik and Lyle, he said it wasn't "intimidating," adding, "I would say more nerve-wracking 'cause I've known about them for so long and I care so much about them it was just like nervous, but then when I got there it was all great."

He also revealed whether any prosthetics were used for Koch while filming a nude shower scene, with the 28-year-old actor telling host Cohen, "just to say, mine was not a prosthetic."

"Well, that was gonna be my next question!" the 56-year-old, replied. "Congratulations to you, Cooper." Koch mouthed, "thank you."

"You're very blessed, aren't you?" Cohen asked.

"Well hung," Koch quipped, before sharing later in the interview that the shower water wasn't always warm.

During his WWHL appearance, Koch said he was also reminded of a time when his drama teacher told him the reason he wasn't booking roles as because he has a "gay voice."

"Yeah, I don't talk to them anymore," Koch told Cohen, after the host asked whether Koch had sent her all 10 episodes of the series that has since catapulted his career to a new level.

"I was so stunned by it at the time, it was before the class even started and she then proceeded to tell the entire class the conversation we had previously had," Koch recalled.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Koch and his costar/onscreen sibling Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who played Lyle Menéndez, have been making waves in the industry since the series premiered last month.

The controversial scripted show, created by Ryan Murphy, centers the Menendez brothers’ high-profile trial for killing their parents in 1989 and explores their claims that they were sexually, physically and emotionally abused by José and Kitty Menéndez.